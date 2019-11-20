Falcon
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Desperate fantasy owners should consider WR Russell Gage as streaming option for Week 12

Dave Holcomb

The bye weeks will finally end for fantasy owners after Week 12, but not before maybe the biggest "bye week from hell" of the season. 

In Week 12, the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals are on a bye. Those teams have some of the best playmakers in the NFL, particularly at wide receiver and tight end.

Owners will not have Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Adam Thielen, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, or Hunter Henry available to them this week, and that's just to name a few. Mike Williams, Kyle Rudolph, Christian Kirk, Mecole Hardman and plenty of other second-tiered options are on the bye week too. 

This will hurt especially in deep leagues where the options are already limited. Owners in this position should consider Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage as a streaming option.

Gage has become a bigger part of the Falcons offense since Atlanta traded Mohamed Sanu to New England. Before the trade, Gage never received more than 22 percent of his team's offensive snaps in a game. But since the Sanu deal, Gage has played at least 48 percent of Atlanta's snaps for three straight weeks. Against New Orleans in Week 10, he lined up on 62 percent of Atlanta's offensive plays.

With more snaps, Gage is producing a lot more. He's averaged six targets, about four receptions and 38 yards per game over the last three weeks.

While that's nothing to write home about, Atlanta will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. The Buccaneers are second-to-last in passing yards allowed and give up the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is coming off a 300-yard passing day on the road and is licking his chops to face the Buccaneers. Last season, Ryan averaged 367 passing yards while throwing five touchdowns and one interception in two games against Tampa Bay.

Atlanta's offense appears poised to have a big day, and Gage will play a role in it, especially if tight end Austin Hooper and running back Devonta Freeman are out of the lineup again. 

For owners really desperate for a wide receiver replacement because of injuries or bye weeks, one could do a lot worse than Gage with his matchup against the leakiest pass defense in the NFL.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Atlanta Falcons showing pride, fans should too

Dave Holcomb
0

Falcons fans need to show pride for the team failing to give up after a 1-7 start.

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Falcons make jump after two straight wins

Dave Holcomb
1 0

The Atlanta Falcons moved up in the Falcon Maven NFL Week 12 Power Rankings.

WATCH: Adrian Clayborn playing a bigger role in defensive line rotation

Dave Holcomb
0

Adrian Clayborn has been a big reason the Atlanta Falcons have produced more pressure on the quarterback lately.

WATCH: More work to be done for Dan Quinn to save his job

Dave Holcomb
1 0

The Atlanta Falcons must keep winning in order to save Dan Quinn's job.

Atlanta Falcons-Carolina Panthers Week 11 Live game chat

Dave Holcomb
6 0

The Atlanta Falcons will face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

WATCH: 10 Takeaways from Atlanta Falcons win against Carolina Panthers

Dave Holcomb
0

Here are 10 takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons victory against the Carolina Panthers.

WATCH: Atlanta Falcons Week 11 Superlatives

Dave Holcomb
0

Here are five superlatives for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.

Week 11 Initial Reactions: Falcons rout rival Panthers for second straight win

Dave Holcomb
0

We share our initial reactions to the Atlanta Falcons routing the Carolina Panthers, 29-3.

Falcons-Panthers: Freeman, Hooper officially inactive for Week 11

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons will be without Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman in Week 11.

Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! The Falcons Attempt to Go 2-0 In the NFC South

Tom Pollin
0

Nostrathomas went 3-0 last week against the point spread and is back with a new set of predictions for Week 11.