WATCH: Desperate fantasy owners should consider WR Russell Gage as streaming option for Week 12

The bye weeks will finally end for fantasy owners after Week 12, but not before maybe the biggest "bye week from hell" of the season.

In Week 12, the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals are on a bye. Those teams have some of the best playmakers in the NFL, particularly at wide receiver and tight end.

Owners will not have Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Adam Thielen, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, or Hunter Henry available to them this week, and that's just to name a few. Mike Williams, Kyle Rudolph, Christian Kirk, Mecole Hardman and plenty of other second-tiered options are on the bye week too.

This will hurt especially in deep leagues where the options are already limited. Owners in this position should consider Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage as a streaming option.

Gage has become a bigger part of the Falcons offense since Atlanta traded Mohamed Sanu to New England. Before the trade, Gage never received more than 22 percent of his team's offensive snaps in a game. But since the Sanu deal, Gage has played at least 48 percent of Atlanta's snaps for three straight weeks. Against New Orleans in Week 10, he lined up on 62 percent of Atlanta's offensive plays.

With more snaps, Gage is producing a lot more. He's averaged six targets, about four receptions and 38 yards per game over the last three weeks.

While that's nothing to write home about, Atlanta will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. The Buccaneers are second-to-last in passing yards allowed and give up the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is coming off a 300-yard passing day on the road and is licking his chops to face the Buccaneers. Last season, Ryan averaged 367 passing yards while throwing five touchdowns and one interception in two games against Tampa Bay.

Atlanta's offense appears poised to have a big day, and Gage will play a role in it, especially if tight end Austin Hooper and running back Devonta Freeman are out of the lineup again.

For owners really desperate for a wide receiver replacement because of injuries or bye weeks, one could do a lot worse than Gage with his matchup against the leakiest pass defense in the NFL.