Falcons Rookie Desmond Ridder Compared to Super Bowl Winning QB

The third-round pick is looking to make history in Atlanta.

This summer, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder will look to become the first rookie third-round pick to win his team's starting job in a decade.

The last quarterback to accomplish that feat? Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson, who was recently traded to the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason, spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and led his team to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Wilson has also made the Pro Bowl in nine of his first 10 seasons in the NFL, so if Ridder can follow that career path, Atlanta will be in good shape.

At rookie minicamp last week, FOX 5 said that Ridder was giving "Russell Wilson vibes."

Ridder threw for 10,239 yards and 87 TDs while also rushing for 2,169 yards and 28 touchdowns in his time at Cincinnati. He also proved himself to be one of the greatest winners in NCAA history, going 44-6 during his time as the Bearcats' starter.

Wilson posted similar numbers in college, throwing for 11,720 yards and 109 touchdowns, while also adding 1,427 yards on the ground with 23 rushing scores.

While Ridder and Wilson entered similar positions in their rookie seasons, the primary difference comes on defense. The Seahawks boasted one of the best defenses in the NFL when Wilson came into the league, while the Falcons are closer to the other end of the spectrum. The Falcons posted a league-worst 18 sacks in 2021.

While the Falcons have addressed the pass rush this offseason, there's still a ways to go before the team can be on a contending level.

But the biggest key to a rebuild is finding a franchise quarterback, and if Ridder can mirror Wilson's career, the Falcons will have their biggest to do checked of their list.