WATCH: Panthers changing offensive coordinators ahead of rematch with Falcons

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera and promoted Perry Fewell to interim head coach five days prior to facing the Falcons this week. Our initial reaction was it wouldn't change Carolina's philosophy all that much heading into Week 14.

But that line of thinking changed drastically when Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that Carolina is also undergoing a change at offensive coordinator.

Carolina offensive coordinator Norv Turner has been moved into a new role as special assistant to the head coach while his son, Scott Turner, will call plays this Sunday versus the Falcons.

Scott Turner has spent most of this decade as an NFL assistant coach both on the same and different staffs of his father, but Sunday will be the first time he calls plays.

Week 14 will also be the first time Carolina's playcaller will be on the sideline. Norv Turner has called plays from the coaching booth in every game this season, but Scott will be on the sidelines in order to have the opportunity to communicate with quarterback Kyle Allen.

There's always a chance these changes will ignite something in the Carolina offense similar to what happened to the Falcons defense when Dan Quinn reassigned play calling duties to Jeff Ulbrich and Raheem Morris prior to Week 10. More than likely, though, a first-time playcaller isn't going to have an advantage like that.

What the Falcons lacks in preparation it will make up in playcalling experience Sunday versus the Panthers.