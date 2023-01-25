Should Falcons Trade For Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be on his way out this offseason. Should the Atlanta Falcons call and make a trade?

The Atlanta Falcons will look to upgrade their secondary at some point this offseason.

Last year, the Falcons signed Casey Hayward to play next to All-Pro phenom A.J. Terrell. However, Hayward was limited to six games and the rest of the depth behind him wasn't up to par.

Hayward turns 34 just before next season coming off of a major injury. There's a good chance he could be a cap casualty this offseason as the team saves $5 million by cutting or trading him before June.

The Falcons could look towards the draft or free agency to find some depth, but the trade market has an enticing piece in Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey, 28, has three years remaining on his deal and is set to make $47 million but could be looking for a new home as the Rams rebuild.

According to the Washington Post, it's a "matter of when, not if" Ramsey is traded - and general managers around the NFL "don’t believe (the Rams) will get anywhere near the compensation that their fans might expect."

Ramsey may not be worth the pair of first-round picks he was traded for in 2019 from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he can cough up a decent amount of compensation for the Rams to consider.

If the Falcons are willing to pay the price, they could build one of the best cornerback tandems in the league and become the favorite to win the NFC South.

