Watch: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Injury Report for Week 12

The Atlanta Falcons injury report isn’t much different than their one for the Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Devonta Freeman will miss his second straight game with a sprained foot that he suffered in the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints. That will leave the Falcons with Brian Hill, rookie Qadree Ollison and Kenjon Barner as the Falcons weapons at running back for the second week in a row.

Barner and Ollison contributed to the Falcons victory last week against Carolina. Barner electrified the team with a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Ollison punched the ball in from two-yards out for the first touchdown of his NFL career. It stretched the Falcons lead to 20-0.

Tight End Austin Hooper has also been declared out for the second straight week with a knee injury. Jaeden Graham stepped in last week and caught both of his targets for 23-yards.

The third Falcons player that has been declared out for Sunday is safety Kemal Ishmael who has yet to clear concussion protocol.

Defensive end John Cominsky (ankle), defensive end Takk McKinley (shoulder) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (illness) are all listed as questionable but expected to be available against the Buccaneers.

For Tampa Bay, linebacker Anthony Nelson (hamstring) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (knee) have been declared out for the game. The only Buccaneers player listed as questionable for Sunday is linebacker Carl Nassib (Groin).

