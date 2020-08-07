Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers exploring 'voluntary' bubble option for 2020 season

The NFL has been hesitant to install a bubble system to combat the coronavirus this season, but one NFC South team may have its own bubble during the fall.

NBC Sports' Mike Florio reports via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday his team has secured a hotel in Tampa for the players to stay in "if they choose."

Florio is under the impression that most of the Buccaneers players will stay in the hotel bubble despite the fact quarterback Tom Brady has taken a rather lax attitude towards the coronavirus. But other pundits aren't likely to agree, especially if it means Brady will have to stay at the hotel himself throughout the season in order to set an example for all of his teammates. Brady is married with multiple children, so it probably won't be easy for him to voluntarily spend four to five months in a "hotel" bubble.

The bigger debate here, though, is the fact the NFL is letting individual teams handle their own bubble situations rather than installing a league-wide bubble. If the Buccaneers believe their players staying in a hotel will lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus in their community, then they should do that and be commended for it.

However, the Buccaneers aren't really in a bubble if they tackle players from opposing teams every Sunday who spend their off days in high-risk areas because the NFL doesn't have a league-wide bubble.

