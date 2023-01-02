Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

JAN 2 BUCS VS. FALCONS TIME REVEALED

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons in the regular season finale Sunday at 1 p.m.

With a game on the east coast and no playoff implications surrounding the game, it comes as no surprise that the Falcons and Bucs play in the early window.

The Sunday Night Football matchup features the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

JAN 1 BUCCANEERS WIN NFC SOUTH

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will represent the NFC South in this year's playoffs after a 30-21 win against the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

It's the Bucs' third consecutive NFC South title. But it hasn't come easy with Tampa only 8-8 heading into the final week of the season.

The Bucs now have nothing to play for, except for pride, when they visit the Atlanta Falcons in next week's regular season finale.

DEC 31 CARDINALS RULE OUT DEANDRE HOPKINS VS. FALCONS

The Arizona Cardinals have been plagued with injuries in recent weeks, losing their top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy, and will now also be without top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

A report from ESPN on Saturday confirmed that Hopkins had been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

In nine games for the Cardinals, Hopkins has recorded 717 yards and three touchdowns on 64 receptions.

The Falcons and Cardinals are set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

DEC 30 CARDINALS TAB DAVID BLOUGH AS STARTER VS. FALCONS

The Arizona Cardinals have revealed their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Veteran signal caller Colt McCoy suffered a setback in his concussion recovery and is out Sunday. Instead, David Blough will lead the Cardinals offense, earning the nod over Trace McSorley, who started Arizona's overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Night.

Blough is the fourth starting quarterback for the Cardinals this season after Kyler Murray, McCoy and Trace McSorley, who struggled in his first NFL start on Christmas Day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is Blough's first NFL start since 2019. He started the year in training camp with the Detroit Lions, where he has been since 2019. Then, he signed on with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad in September before the Cardinals signed him to their active roster on Dec. 14.

DEC 27 J.J. WATT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is hanging up his cleats.

The 12-year NFL veteran announced his retirement on social media Tuesday morning as he prepares to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Watt was drafted 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and played 10 seasons with the franchise before his final two years with the Cardinals.

With 111.5 sacks, Watt currently ranks 26th all-time on the all-time list, with two final chances to climb higher on the rankings.

DEC 26 BUDDA BAKER OUT VS. FALCONS

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to face the Atlanta Falcons Sunday without one of its top defensive performers.

Budda Baker fractured his shoulder in their Christmas Day loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will miss the rest of the season, according to NFL Network.

Baker has recorded 111 tackles and two interceptions this season.

DEC 21 CHRIS LINDSTROM NAMED TO PRO BOWL

Chris Lindstrom is going to the Pro Bowl!

The fourth-year Atlanta Falcons guard has been recognized for the first time in his career as a Pro Bowl player.

While this year's Pro Bowl won't feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC game, players will participate in the "Pro Bowl Games" as a way to modernize and revamp the all-star format.

DEC 21 DEVIN DUVERNAY ON IR BEFORE FALCONS MATCHUP

The Baltimore Ravens continue to get bit by the injury bug.

According to NFL Network, Duvernay broke his foot in practice Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season, including Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

This season, Duvernay has caught 37 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

DEC 19 RAVENS DEFENSE WITHOUT STARTER VS. FALCONS

The Baltimore Ravens will likely be without starting cornerback Marcus Peters for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Peters sustained a "mild" calf strain in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns and "likely misses some time."

Rapoport added that Peters' absence shouldn't be long, but with a shortened week as a result of the Saturday game, odds certainly don't appear favorable for him to play.

The Falcons and Ravens will kick off at 1 p.m. inside M&T Bank Stadium.