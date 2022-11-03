WATCH: Ta'Quon Graham Shining as 'Versatile Force' For Falcons
A 2021 fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas, Ta'Quon Graham is quickly ascending into a pivotal role on the Atlanta Falcons defense.
The 6-3, 290-pound, second-year defensive lineman has started in six games this season, recording 25 total tackles. After starting in five games in 2021, his rookie season, Graham could be on his way to establishing himself as a mainstay on the interior of the Falcons' defensive line. In a recent breakdown by NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, he highlights the play of Graham in the Falcons' 37-33 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
"When you look at this Falcons defense, it starts inside with Grady Jarrett and Ta'Quon Graham. ..." Baldinger says, "Graham is a budding star, number 95, because he play inside, he can play the 1, he can play the 3, he can play the inside 4i, he can play the 5. He really can play up and down the defensive line."
So what is it about Graham that makes Baldinger highlight him as a budding star? "... [He] gets off blocks well, uses his hands well, he sheds well. He's a force. ..."
Graham is a player to watch on this Falcons' defense in their upcoming Sunday matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
