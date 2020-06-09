Todd Gurley II passes Atlanta Falcons physical

Health concerns hover over Todd Gurley II as he starts a new chapter of his career, but at least one hurdle is out of the way. Tuesday morning, word broke from ESPN that Gurley II had taken and passed his physical at a team physician's office.

With NFL rules still prohibiting a new player from taking a physical at team facilities, Gurley II was able to get it done at a doctor's office per ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

Gurley scored 12 rushing touchdowns in 2019 despite producing the lowest yardage output of his career so far. He was released by the Los Angeles Rams largely due to the amount of money remaining on his contract.

There is a great deal of concern with Gurley's left knee, but mitigated risk for the Falcons, who signed the former All-Pro to a one-year, $5.5 million contract in April. Gurley (notably) will officially return to the south after a standout college career with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Atlanta chose to part ways with longtime backfield staple Devonta Freeman this offseason, and Gurley will be the starter (health-willing) going into the 2020 season.

Matt Ryan and Gurley have reportedly been working together this offseason in an effort to develop added chemistry.