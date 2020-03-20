The Falcon Report
Report: Falcons to sign Todd Gurley to one-year deal

Zach Hood

Friday morning, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reported that running back Todd Gurley will sign a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Schultz added that the deal is pending a physical. 

Zach Klein of WSB reports the deal is worth $5 million.

Things came together quickly starting yesterday morning when the Falcons were reportedly one of the teams most interested in acquiring the former SEC star. Gurley was released by the Rams shortly after the trade rumors and speculation that he might sign with the Falcons began to run rampant, as multiple sources reported there was mutual interest between the back and Atlanta. 

Gurley will presumably replace Devonta Freeman as the lead back for Atlanta in 2020, as Falcons' faithful will hope he can find his form and remain healthy. There are serious concerns about his knees, which he has battled injuries with going all the way back to his college days.

Gurley returns to the Peach State after a standout career at the University of Georgia, where he earned All-SEC honors twice in three years, rushing for over 3000 yards and scoring 42 total touchdowns. 

He went on to be the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, then put together five solid years with the Rams before his release. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in both 2017 and 2018, and has 70 total touchdowns in his five-year career. He has totaled over 5,400 rushing yards and 2,000 receiving yards in the five year period. 

In four career postseason games, Gurley averages 5.9 yards per carry with 276 total yards and two touchdowns. 

