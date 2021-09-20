Tom Brady throws 5 TD's, but who gets the Credit?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for five touchdowns, but was full of praise for the defense.

Tom Brady threw for five touchdowns leading his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 48-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He made it look so easy at times that it reminded some Falcons fans of former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice tormenting Atlanta cornerback Charles Dimry (google it).

Brady finished the day 24 of 36 passing for five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Despite his heroics, the game was in doubt in the fourth quarter before the Tampa Bay special teams and defense put the game away.

Brady was quick to praise his team's defense after squashing an Atlanta rally that saw the Falcons with the ball in the fourth quarter trailing 28-25.

"I think the defense made some huge plays," said Brady. That’s the great thing – fourth quarter, three-point game and they made a huge stop, and we went down there and scored which was good and then a few big turnovers so that was great to see. Offensively we grinded it out and found a way but obviously we all wish we could have done some things to be more productive, but it was a good team effort."

After Brady threw his fifth touchdown of the day, Tampa Bay led the game 35-25 and the game was essentially over. Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards put the cherry on top, then a dash of whipped cream with a pair of interceptions for touchdowns that turned the game into a blowout.

"There’s certain people I’ve been around in my career that just find a way to get the ball in their hands and make plays with it," said Brady. "Mike obviously comes up with a lot of those at the end of the game."

"He just gets good jumps on the quarterback, he’s in good positions to make the plays and he makes them. It’s one thing to be in a position and to have it there – how many have we seen go through the defensive back's hands – but he catches it and that was really great to see."

"Great way to kind of put a stamp on the fourth quarter like that – great plays by the defense."

The defending Super Bowl champions are sitting 2-0 and at the top of the NFC South. They're tied with a surprising Carolina Panther team who is also 2-0 after beating the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

Next up, Brady and the Bucs will play in arguably the most high profile game of the week against the LA Rams. Tampa travels to Los Angeles to take on the 2-0 Rams in what will be billed as a preview of the NFC Championship Game.