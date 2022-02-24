Tom Brady to Star in Movie Comedy - Yes, Featuring Falcons Super Bowl Loss

Brady is not only going to star in the film, but he will also serve as a producer.

As if Atlanta Falcons fans need another Super Bowl reminder, along comes Tom Brady.

To beat them.

Again.

In a movie comedy.

Yes, as he is just retired, the greatest quarterback of all time needs something to do. And why not a Hollywood career outside of football?

Brady is not only going to star in the film - "80 for Brady,'' including Hollywood icons Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field - but he will also serve as a producer.

The movie is based on four Patriots fans who to complete the 2016 NFL season make a journey to the Super Bowl to watch their hero Brady and their favorite team. So it is a sort of "road-trip'' comedy, we assume.

But one that Atlanta won't find so funny, we assume.

Is Brady going to use this film as a launching pad for a multi-media rush that includes him taking the place of Troy Aikman on FOX Sports now that the iconic Aikman is moving on to ESPN's "Monday Night Football''? Is it just something to occupy his time until he un-retires and joins the San Francisco 49ers, as some suspect he might?

Oh, and can Tom Brady - not counting a funny locker room quip or even an appearance on "Saturday Night Live'' - act? And is Gisele going to be in it?

But otherwise? Yeah, Atlanta fans may not want to rush to the theater on this one, even if Field or Tomlin or Fonda or Moreno is otherwise considered a drawing card, because, you know, Atlanta fans sort of know how this movie turns out.