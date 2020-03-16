The Falcon Report
Falcons agree to terms with DT Tyeler Davison

Chris Vinel

Despite a need for defensive line improvement this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons are bringing back another member of last year’s unit.

Sunday afternoon, they re-signed Tyeler Davison to a three-year contract after rumors swirled of talks between the two sides Saturday.

Davison, 27, earned $1.1 million in 2019, but the financial details of his new deal have not been officially released yet. He is expected to make around $12 million with $4.5 million in guaranteed money over the course of the extension, per reports.

In his first season as a Falcon, Davison entrenched himself as a starting interior lineman alongside pro bowler Grady Jarrett. He posted a career-high 55 tackles, four tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. He received a 67.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which slotted him second among Falcons interior defenders and 52nd among all defensive tackles.

Davison is not a huge pass rushing threat, but he is formidable against the run. Last season, Atlanta ranked as the 12th-best defense against up-the-middle runs.

Before arriving in Atlanta, Davison played his college ball at Fresno State and started 48 games in four seasons for the divisional rival, New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons already announced they will not re-sign Vic Beasley. Adrian Clayborn and Jack Crawford are still set to hit free agency. 

NFL free agency is essentially kicking off tomorrow, with teams being allowed to legally tamper starting at noon on Monday. With little cap space to work with, it may be a relatively quiet free agent period for the Falcons.

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

KHollis3

NFL players narrowly approve new CBA

New NFL league new year expected to start on time following passed CBA vote by players

Zach Hood

Falcons sign FB Keith Smith to three-year extension

Will the Falcons running game improve with Kevin Smith returning?

Dave Holcomb

The NFC South could be in for some trouble..

What does this mean for the Falcons?

Malik Brown

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted. With MLS season suspended and Falcons' facilities shutdown for at least two more weeks, Blank & Co. are ensuring their employees are taken care of.

Zach Hood

Falcons trade down in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Falcons are trading down in this recent mock draft.

Malik Brown

Falcons release statement regarding COVID-19, close facilities through weekend

The Atlanta Falcons released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding COVID-19.

Zach Hood

Falcons center Alex Mack elected as NFLPA treasurer

Falcons center Alex Mack is set to join the NFL Players Association.

Dave Holcomb

NFL considering adjustments to next month's draft in Las Vegas amid coronavirus scares

NFL taking "hard look" at adjustments to next month's 2020 draft in Las Vegas due to coronavirus pandemic

Zach Hood

PFF lists top 10 WR prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft features a stacked wide receivers group. Should the Atlanta Falcons go after one despite already having two stars?

Chris Vinel