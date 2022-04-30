A+ For Allgeier? What Grade Does Falcons RB Pick Get?
The Atlanta Falcons had one of the oldest running back rooms in the league led by 31-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson and 29-year-old Mike Davis.
But that changed Saturday when Atlanta drafted BYU's Tyler Allgeier, who celebrated his 22nd birthday earlier this month.
But Allgeier adds more than just youth to the running backs in Atlanta. He's a scoring machine ready to find the end zone for the Falcons.
Grading the Allgeier Pick
Allgeier rushed for 2,899 yards on 452 carries and 36 touchdowns during his four-year career at BYU.
Allgeier took a break from the backfield and played his sophomore season at linebacker. He returned to running back in 2020, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.
For a team that placed 31st in the NFL in rushing yards, adding a back like Allgeier gives potential for that number to rise.
While his speed (4.6 40-yard dash) and his size (5-11, 220 pounds) won't translate as well in the NFL as it did in college, his durability is welcomed. And for a team like the Falcons needing an insurance policy, Allgeier fits the build really well.
Allgeier isn't expected to make a massive impact in the league, only projecting to be a backup. But when called upon, he can provide a boost to the backfield.
You're really only going to see Allgeier as a yard-eater on the ground, as he's below average in pass protection and pass-catching. But considering they were able to land him in the fifth round, the Falcons got some solid value here.