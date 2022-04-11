UCLA's Greg Dulcich Visits Falcons; Two Tight End Set?
Anyone who has ever seen the Tennessee Titans' offense under Arthur Smith knows his love for tight ends. That could be a reason the position is a priority for the Atlanta Falcons despite already having do-it-all Kyle Pitts on the roster.
The Falcons are hosting UCLA's Greg Dulcich on a visit this upcoming week, according to NFL Network. Dulcich also has met with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers prior to his visit with Atlanta.
Both the Bengals and Chargers are looking for more weapons for young quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, respectively. Dulcich is considered by some draft analysts as the best tight end in the upcoming class. He is projected to be a mid-round selection, likely hearing his name called in the late-second round or early-third.
Dulcich impressed as the Bruins' top receiving option this past fall. In 12 games, he caught 42 passes for 725 yards with five touchdowns. He led all Pac-12 tight ends in receiving yards, earning first-team All-Pac 12 status for his efforts.
Smith's offense in Tennessee thrived when the tight end position excelled. Often running. a 12 personnel look, the Titans reached new heights in 2020 thanks to the success of Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser playing off one another in both the receiving game and in run blocking formation.
Smith, who signed a four-year deal with the New England Patriots last offseason, finished 2020 with a career-best 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. Firkser, who became Tennessee's new No. 1 tight end, recorded 39 catches for 387 yards and an average of 9.9 yards per reception.
Pitts' role in the offense is similar to that of Smith, but the Falcons must find more of an in-line blocker following the departure of Hayden Hurst. Hurst was traded to Atlanta by the Baltimore Ravens prior to the start of the 2020 season, but did not have his fifth-year option picked up. He agreed to a one-year deal with the Bengals.
Dulcich's game has been described similar to that of Pitts. More of a receiving aspect first and blocker second, the former Bruin might be better suited in an offense that is look for a flex option rather than one looking for a more traditional tight end.
It's evident that Atlanta isn't satisfied at its depth at the position. Dulcich or not, expect the Falcons to be targeting a tight end come later this month.
The Falcons currently own eight picks in the upcoming draft, five of which are in the top 100 selections.