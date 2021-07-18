'MF's Stole My Car & Cleats!': Falcons Kicker Younghoe Koo Was Robbed

Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo takes to social media to ask for his cleats (and his car) to be returned.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made the Pro Bowl last season, and we hope he’s not a superstitious man, because he might have to search now for some replacement gear.

Koo says he just had his cleats stolen.

"Mfs stole my Jeep smh. Can you just bring my cleats back tho,'' he wrote. "I won't even be mad bro just bring all my cleats back so I can go kick.''

Koo took to social media to spread the news that his Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen, but maybe even more concerning for a man who makes a living with his feet, his cleats were stolen.

Koo posted several messages via the stories feature on Instagram

Koo was selected to his first Pro Bowl following his standout 2020 season. He made 37 of 39 field goal attempts including a remarkable 8/8 from beyond 50 yards.

Koo was born in Seoul, South Korea, and he attended Georgia Southern. Koo is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. He signed a one-year deal for $920,000 this season, plenty of money, of course, to purchase a new Jeep, and even to purchase new cleats.

But that isn't the point.

Catching the bad guys is an important part of the point.

And if those Pro Bowl-caliber cleats are in any way important to Koo, to his plans of making another Pro Bowl, and most importantly, to help the Atlanta Falcons get themselves back on the winning track in this 2021 NFL season?

Finding those cleats is an important part of the point as well.

