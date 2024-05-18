PFF Names FCS Star Undrafted Rookie to Watch for Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons didn’t add any secondary depth in the 2024 NFL draft. But the team did make three cornerbacks additions via undrafted free agency.
Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) Thomas Valentine named one of those cornerbacks – North Dakota State’s Jayden Price – the team’s undrafted free agent to watch.
“The Falcons' secondary was a much-improved unit in 2023 thanks to Jessie Bates‘ arrival, but cornerback depth is always a need across the league, and the team may have found that in Price,” Valentine wrote on PFF. “The former North Dakota State cornerback earned at least a 71.0 coverage grade in two of the last three FBS seasons and snagged two interceptions in 2023.”
Price played in 71 games with the Bison over five college seasons. He began receiving postseason accolades in 2021 when he earned a spot on the All-MVFC second-team.
Throughout his college career, Price played at cornerback and returned punts. He started all 15 of his team’s games at cornerback and made honorable mention All-Conference as a return specialist last season.
Also in 2023, he recorded 47 total tackles and 4 pass breakups. He left a lasting impression on North Dakota State, finishing third in career punt return yardage and yards per return. Price also served as one of the team’s captains in 2023.
With the Falcons, Price could have an opportunity to showcase his skills both on defense and special teams.
Atlanta is trying to replace departed cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Tre Flowers this offseason. Clark Phillips appears to have the inside track to start opposite cornerback A.J. Terrell. But Price could compete for a depth defensive role.
The Falcons also have Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, Antonio Hamilton, Natrone Brooks, Anthony Sao, Anthony Johnson, Kevin King, and Trey Vaval at cornerback on the 90-man roster.
There could also be a chance for Price to play on Atlanta’s special teams. Avery Williams is projected to be the team’s punter return, but he’s returning from an ACL injury that knocked him out for the entire 2023 season.
Williams will likely be fine, but it’s not yet 100% clear if he will return to being as effective at returning punts as he was before the injury.
The Falcons also signed returner Ray-Ray McCloud this offseason.
With the rule changes surrounding kickoffs this season, there will be ample opportunities for multiple returners to earn a spot on special teams.
In addition to Price, the Falcons signed Minnesota State-Mankato’s Trey Vaval and MidAmerica Nazarene’s Anthony Sao as undrafted cornerbacks this offseason.