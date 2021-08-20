Falcons LISTEN: Can Calvin Replace Julio as No. 1 WR?

Locked On Falcons: Takeaways From Day of the Falcons vs. Dolphins Joint Practices

After Julio Jones departed in the offseason to become a member of the Tennessee Titans, Calvin Ridley officially became Matt Ryan's top target in the Atlanta Falcons offense.

Ridley proved last season why he is one of the most talented receivers in the NFL and he finally had the opportunity to do so last season, but he always had Jones's shadow over him that prevented him from being seen as that top guy.

Ridley is definitely capable of taking that role on full-time considering last season he acted like a top wide receiver.

The fourth-year wideout from Alabama enjoyed career-highs and team-highs in receptions (90) and yards (1374), and his touchdown count (9), was one shy of his career-best.

If Ridley can continue to ride this trajectory he's been on since his NFL career began, he can run through the motions and provide that security blanket Ryan needs as he approaches his age-36 season.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman discusses Ridley's potential to be the security blanket Ryan might need this season as the team's top receiving option.

Aaron also shares his takeaways from the second day of joint practices between the Falcons and Dolphins.

He also breaks down the emergence of outside linebacker Steven Means and whether we should buy the hype of the Falcons pass rush.

Finally, he discusses the struggles of the team to cover the Dolphins' tight ends for this weekend's preseason contest and how that might play out over the course of the season.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

