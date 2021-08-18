Falcons LISTEN: Taking Offense To The O-Line

Locked On Falcons: Why Can’t the Falcons Figure Out the Offensive Line? Plus Q&A

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked 41 times in 2020, marking the third consecutive year in which Ryan has been sacked 40+ times.

The 41 sacks were 11th-most in the NFL last season and it was likely part of why the Falcons won just four games last season.

In recent years, the team has prioritized offensive linemen in drafts, selecting offensive tackle Jake Matthews in the first round in 2014. Matthews has been a staple in the Falcons offense in the second half of Ryan's career, but outside of that left tackle spot, the offensive line has been a carousel of average to below-average protectors.

In 2019, the team doubled down on high-end O-Line talent in the draft, taking guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary in the first round, but both of them have not lived up to that first round hype.

The gambles have plagued the Falcons for years and it prohibits them from advancing back to that next step of becoming a great football team.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman answers listener questions about the team's offensive line woes, backup quarterback situation and looks at the best-case scenario for them in 2021.

He goes into details as to why the Falcons offensive line hasn't been "figured out" over the years, which leads him towards a discussion of the team's future and the potential crossroads the team is heading towards.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

