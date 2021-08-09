Can Falcons Match The Playoff Hawks?

Locked On Falcons: Can Kyle Pitts replicate what Trae Young did for Atlanta's basketball team?

This year, the Atlanta Hawks shocked fans by ending a three-year playoff drought and making a remarkable, surprising post-season run that almost ended in the NBA Finals.

Similar to their basketball counterparts, the Falcons are also in a three-year playoff drought and are looking to reverse those fortunes in 2021. So ... Do the Falcons have a Trae Young (Kyle Pitts?) on their roster and a shocking playoff appearance in their future?

The NFC South is far different this year than it was in 2020. Long-time New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired and the Carolina Panthers are trying out Sam Darnold under center after a disappointing start to his career with the New York Jets.

And while the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorites to win the division, it is fair to question whether the team can recapture its magic from its postseason run.

Outside of that, there are three Wild Card spots for the second year in a row, which increases the Falcons' chances of playing bonus football this season.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman looks at the team's potential to make a deep postseason run like the Atlanta Hawks did in 2021.

He also looks at the team's release of fourth-year defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, who could not live up to his status as a third-round pick in 2018 during his 3+ seasons in Atlanta.

Aaron also talks about the team's potential to make improvements on the offensive and defensive lines.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

