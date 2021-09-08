LISTEN: Can Kyle Pitts Reach 1,000 Yards For Falcons?

Locked On Falcons: Can the Falcons Succeed If Kyle Pitts Doesn't Reach 1,000 Yards This Year? With Guest Charles McDonald

The Atlanta Falcons' pass catchers have excelled on the field in the last 15 years.

In every year since 2006, a pass catcher has eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark, but will that streak continue this year?

If the streak continues, there's a chance rookie tight end Kyle Pitts could be the one to reach that achievement.

Roddy White and Julio Jones come up on that list most frequently, but for the first time since 2004, neither of those two are on the Falcons' roster.

Now, with Jones gone, all eyes are on Pitts to fill those big shoes and stuff the stat sheet.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Charles McDonald from For The Win, who shares his expectations for the Falcons entering the season and what statistical benchmarks the team should try to hit in order to find success this year.

Aaron also breaks down the Falcons re-signing RB Qadree Ollison to the practice squad and the team working out a bunch of specialists.

Then, Charles joins the show to share what he thinks the Falcons' floor and ceiling are for the upcoming season, along with what schematic differences head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees will bring to each side of the ball.

Then, the pair plays a game where Charles reacts to some statistical milestones the Falcons could hit in order to have a successful 2021, including their red-zone efficiency, the run game, Matt Ryan's ranking, Pitts' production, the defensive ranking, and sack production.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

