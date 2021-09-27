September 27, 2021
LISTEN: What Does Ugly Win Say About Falcons?

Locked On Falcons: Rapid Reaction to Falcons 17-14 Walkoff Win Over the Giants
A win is a win.

It doesn't matter how a team gets there, as long as it scores more than opponent, and that's what the Atlanta Falcons did Sunday for the first time this season.

Despite a slow day on offense, the Falcons scored 10 points in the final 4:13, including a last-second Younghoe Koo field goal, to beat the New York Giants 17-14.

Before the Falcons' final two drives, the team did not show much of a sign that they were going to win. The offense looked anemic at times, but better than the hapless Giants who fell to 0-3. If the Falcons had faced a majority of the teams in the NFL this week, they probably wouldn't have pulled out a win. They'll face better teams later in the season to prove that theory, but for now they can celebrate their win.

Oh-and-17 is no longer a possibility.

READ MORE: Why Wasn’t Falcons Rookie Kyle Pitts More Involved vs. Giants?

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Falcons' ugly 17-14 win over the Giants in Week 3.

He summarizes the ups and downs of the game, gives out grades for the Falcons offense, defense, and special teams, before discussing what changes need to be made on both offense and defense to get this team performing better.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Matt Ryan Belongs With All-Time Greats

