New York Giants Draft Preview: WR Ainias Smith
Ainias Smith, Wide Receiver
Height: 5’ 9 ⅜”
Weight: 190 lbs
Class: Fifth-Year Senior
School: Texas A&M
Ainias Smith was a three-star athlete out of Missouri City, Texas in the 2019 recruiting class that had him listed as the 780th-ranked player in the country. Smith had some National Signing Day drama as he initially signed his letter of intent with Duke but then flipped to Texas A&M before he submitted the letter.
Strengths
- Great athlete with explosive ability that pops as a route-runner and ball-carrier
- Sure-handed receiver that struggled early in his career with focus drops
- Elite return man
- A man on a mission once he catches the ball, capable of creating with vision, athleticism, and elusiveness
- Does a good job of putting himself in good position against zone coverage
- Willing to get gritty as a blocker
- Capable of lining up in the backfield and being a threat in both the run and pass game
- Has shown the ability to make toe-tap catches on the sideline
Weaknesses
- Eighth-percentile height, 24th-percentile weight, and third-percentile wingspan -- it’s evident in his play
- A major leg injury ended his 2022 season; he has had multiple surgeries since
- Will likely be ruled out from playing an outside receiver role
- Small catch radius
- Will need refinement as a route-runner -- runs too upright at times
- Physical defenders can virtually erase him with press and re-routing him
Summary
Ainias Smith is an important reminder that being limited to a slot and gadget role isn’t a negative on it’s own but being unable to play outside is a negative. Smith wins with quickness and is going to be able to create underneath at the next level then create yardage after the catch.
His ceiling will be limited but he’s got the skillset on offense and special teams to contribute from day one for day three capital.
GRADE: 5.86
