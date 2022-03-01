Skip to main content
Giants GM Joe Schoen Wants Competition at All Positions, Including Quarterback

The Giants general manager remains impressed by quarterback Daniel Jones, but that doesn't mean that the team won't add competition to that spot as well as others.

With the Giants coming off a dismal 4-13 record last season, new general manager Joe Schoen said that the plan is to "bring in competition everywhere" on the roster.

And yes, that also includes at quarterback, despite proclamations from Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and team co-owner John Mara of their confidence and belief in incumbent Daniel Jones.

Speaking to the media Tuesday at the combine, Schoen reaffirmed the organization's stance that Jones is the team's starter "right now" but stressed the importance of having depth not just at the quarterback position but everywhere on the roster.

"Listen, he was injured last year, and they had a backup quarterback," Schoen said, referencing backup Mike Glennon, who struggled when pressed into action in relief of Jones following a season-ending neck sprain.

Schoen, when he was the assistant general manager in Buffalo, pointed out that in 2020, the Bills drafted Jake Fromm in the fifth round despite having Josh Allen firmly entrenched as their starter. 

That decision to add Fromm was purely to add depth across the board, the same objective Schoen and new assistant general manager Brandon Brown are trying to accomplish with the Giants. 

"I think backup quarterback is one of the more important positions in the league, so it's something we're going to look at, and we're going to address," Schoen said. "But it's not just quarterback. I think building depth is going to be a priority. It might be a little bit hard early on, but you can continue to build the team up over the years."

Despite the organization's unwavering support of Jones, Schoen said that no decision has been made regarding whether the team plans to exercise the quarterback's option year. 

The Giants have until May 2 to decide whether to pick up the option year in Jones's contract, which, if they do, will become instantly guaranteed against their 2023 salary cap at a rate of $21.375 million. 

Thus far, however, Jones has done everything right in showing his new evaluators how serious he is about making things work in his role as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants.

"As I said in my introductory press conference, I think Daniel's got size, he's got arm strength, he's athletic, he's a smart kid. He's in the building all the time," Schoen said.

The general manager shared an example of just how committed Jones is by revealing that despite it being the off-season, the quarterback, who is still rehabbing from his season-ending neck sprain, has made it a point to show up to the building to put in his work.

"We got a pretty good morning workout crew, and it's 5:30, and Daniel Jones is in there working out, getting it in," Schoen said. "So I've been impressed with the kid. He was drafted there for a reason, and I'm looking forward to working with him." 

