Daniel Jones Doubles Down on Being Ready for Start of Giants Training Camp
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll kicked off the start of the team’s two-day mandatory minicamp with a rather unusual plan that likely didn’t please quarterback Daniel Jones.
That plan was to focus on individual drills and 11-on-11 team drills, the latter of which Jones is not yet cleared to do as he recovers from ACL surgery.
But no, that’s not a slight on Jones, who still has his eye firmly on being ready for the start of training camp.
“The knee feels really good,” Jones said after practice, during which he was primarily a spectator.
“I think every week I’ve continued to feel better and better and taking steps, doing a lot of the same things I’ve been doing, but doing them better and feeling sharper, cleaner with a lot of my cuts and kind of working on getting that explosiveness back and then taking steps and improving my change of direction and cutting from even where it was before the injury.”
Jones, who shaved off the beard he started growing for the team’s photo day on Monday, has looked good moving around.
But it’s all part of a grand plan to ensure Jones hits his goal of being ready for training camp when the team reports on July 24.
“I think I’ve kind of hit every mark I’ve set to hit that the trainers and doctors have set for me to this point, so I’ll continue to try to do that,” Jones said. “I’m going to push to do as much as they’ll let me do. But yeah, I feel good about where I am.”
Daboll has been a little more conservative in predicting when Jones might be ready to go, saying, “He’s right where he needs to be. We will give him another month here, but he's making progress.”
For Jones, being unable to take part in any of the 11-on-11 work has been a tough pill to swallow, especially since he’s no doubt itching to establish a rapport with new receiver Malik Nabers in 11-on-11 work.
But Jones plans to get his receivers together over the break for a passing camp just outside of the Charlotte area. Combined with the work the two have been able to do this spring, he’s not too worried about having to play catch-up.
“I think the reps we get and routes on air are valuable,” Jones said when asked how he’s been able to build up chemistry with his newest receiver.
“The time we spend in the meeting room talking about things, talking about how we see certain routes, how we see things playing out against certain looks.
"All that stuff kind of helps build that chemistry and rapport, and you gotta take advantage of all the time you get. So, yeah, I feel like we'll be good to go.”
But will Jones be fully ready to go, with no hesitation if he’s asked to run?
“No, I don't have any doubt about it,” Jones quickly replied. “I think I can do all that stuff now, and I'll be even better in a month.”
