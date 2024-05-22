Giants 90-man Roster Has Good Blend of Age/Experience
The New York Giants, like every other NFL team, are always looking to get younger and better.
The jury is still out regarding whether the Giants are any better than last year’s 6-11 record–that won’t be answered until we get to the regular season.
As far as getting younger, although the Giants' 90-man roster (as of May 20) boasts nine players who are over the age of 30 (Tying the Giants with ), the team seems to have gravitated to a good spot as far as having veterans who are just now entering their prime.
Here is a breakdown (rookies and first-year plates are not included):
- Thirteen (13) players are entering their second season, including starters such as cornerback Deonte Banks and center John Michael Schmitz and key reserves such as defensive tackle Jordon Riley and quarterback Tommy DeVito.
- Fifteen (15) players are entering their third season, including projected starting cornerback Cor’Dale Flott. Also included in this group are inside linebacker Micah McFadden, right tackle Evan Neal, and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. This group also includes key reserves like receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson.
- Twelve (12) players are in their fourth season, including starting safety Jason Pinnock and key reserves such as outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, cornerback Nick McCloud, and receiver Isaiah Hodgins.
- Of the six (6) players entering Year 5, the Giants have two starters, left tackle Andrew Thomas and offensive guard Jon Runyan Jr.
- Twelve (12) players are entering Year 6, including starters such as outside linebacker Brian Burns, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, running back Devin Singletary, quarterback Daniel Jones, punter Jamie Gillan, and receiver Darius Slayton.
- The numbers start to dwindle between Years 7-9, and many of those players are currently projected as key reserves, such as offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (8 years), snapper Casey Kreiter (9 years), and tight end Darren Waller (8 years).
The 49ers have the “oldest” roster with 18 players aged 30+, while the Green Bay Packers have the youngest roster with one player over 30.
Within the NFC East, the Commanders lead the division with 11 players over 30; the Giants and Cowboys are tied for second with nine players over 30; and the Eagles are the “youngest” of the four division teams with seven 30+ players.