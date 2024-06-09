Giants Daniel Jones-Malik Nabers Get Solid Ranking from CBS Sports
In recent years, the New York Giants offense has struggled to gain respect around the league due to the inconsistency in the play and the lack of talent that, other than for now, former running back Saquon Barkley, has failed to strike fear into the hearts of opponents.
However, that all stands to change this year, thanks to the team’s selection of receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft. In Nabers, the Giants have their first legitimate No. 1 receiver since Odell Beckham Jr in 2018, and a guy who could potentially help the offense reach its goal of becoming more explosive in big plays and scoring.
For those reasons, plus the expectation that Nabers can help incumbent starting quarterback Daniel Jones start to resemble the quarterback he was in 2022, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani is feeling bullish about the Giants’ top quarterback-receiver combo,ranking them as the 11th-best duo (out of 12) in the NFL.
"The New York Giants elected not to draft a quarterback this offseason, instead giving Jones a crafty, explosive pass-catcher in Nabers,” Dajani wrote.
“(Nabers) caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, and in his three total years at LSU, Nabers recorded the most receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003) in program history.”
Dajani projected NAbers will have a solid rookie campaign, posting 68 receptions, 969 yards, and five touchdowns. If he can hit that mark for receiving yards, Nabers would easily surpass the 770 receiving yards recorded last season by Darius Slayton, who led the team in that category.
Not only will he help Jones directly, but his presence will allow the Giants' offense to open up even more. Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Daniel Bellinger, and Theo Johnson are the other pass catchers on the roster, all expected to contribute to a Giants passing offense looking to improve after a lackluster season in 2023.
As for Jones, Dajani sounded less enthusiastic about him, asking the question that’s probably on everyone’s mind.
“Can Jones remain healthy and get the most out of this new weapon? That remains to be seen.”
Jones has been rehabbing from a torn ACL this spring and has thus been held out of 11-on-11 drills. On more than one occasion, he has expressed optimism about being ready for the start of training camp. However, it remains to be seen if he is cleared medically to participate in preseason games (unlikely) and at what point he’s cleared to do everything without limitations in training camp.
Regardless, the coaching staff has pledged its support for Jones, who did not play well in last year’s injury-shortened season after the organization passed on adding a quarterback in this year's draft.
With this year being a make-or-break for Jones, the ball is in his court.