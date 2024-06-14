Giants Offense Lands in Bottom of PFF's Cluster-based Stats Breakdown
In what was supposed to be a “run it back” year in 2023, the Giants stumbled to a disappointing 6-11 record last season. One of the primary culprits was an offense hurt by injuries and spotty performance.
As a result, the Giants' offense was one of the worst in the entire league last season, averaging 280 total yards and just 15.6 points per game, 29th and 30th, respectively.
While injuries to players like left tackle Andrew Thomas, running back Saquon Barkley, and tight end Darren Waller didn’t help, neither did the play of quarterback Daniel Jones, whose season was ultimately cut short due to an ACL.
Thus it’s no surprise that in its clustering of NFL offenses last season, the Giants landed in the bottom cluster (four) in Pro Football Focus’s review, the cluster consisting of the least successful teams from 2023, which “earned the lowest average offensive grade of the four clusters (68.5), relied on the run more than other teams and generated the lowest average EPA per play figure (-0.12) (and) were also the least successful teams at fourth-down conversions (49.9%) on average."
Among the eye-opening data presented to support the Giants’ rating included a 24.3 percent conversion rate to a new set of downs and a receiving grade of 62.7, both last in the league.
If that’s not bad enough, the Giants also averaged 8.3 passing first downs per game, which is the last in the league.
These stats are likely a big reason why the Giants, after being thwarted in a reported attempt to move up in the draft for a quarterback, pivoted to taking one of the “big three” receivers in the draft in Malik Nabers.
The sixth overall pick in the draft is expected to be the No. 1 receiver among a group including Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton, plus tight ends Theon Johnson and Daniel Bellinger.
The Giants also addressed their offensive line, adding five veterans in free agency. Running back Devin Singletary will fill the void at running back while the No.2 running back spot is wide open, with rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr already making a strong push to be the team's main receiving option out of the backfield.
There is even talk of head coach Brian Daboll taking over the play calling this season from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as New York looks to become more of an explosive, vertical passing offense.
It’s much too soon to know if all the changes implemented will lead to the Giants' offense gaining back the respect it gradually lost years ago, but the hope is that the worst is behind them now as they look to be more competitive in the year ahead.