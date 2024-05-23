Giants QB Daniel Jones Offers Encouraging Update on Rehab Progress
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has insisted right from the get-go that he intends to be ready for the start of training camp, and he’s not backing down from that, physically or otherwise.
Jones, who participated in the team’s third OTA practice open to the media, was limited to individual drills, 7-on-7s, and some walk-through installs done against air. When the team went to 11-on-11s, he was outside on the grass field, running and getting work in with a receiver before joining his teammates as a spectator for the rest of the practice.
“I would say about where I hoped to be,” Jones said after the team completed its third OTA of the spring.
“I think we’ve done a good job of adjusting the schedule based on what I’m able to do, and every week, I’m able to do a little bit more so the schedule can change or progress kind of as I’m progressing, which I think has been the right way to do it. I feel good and think I’m in a good spot.”
During his work on the field, Jones looked no worse for the wear, some six months after tearing his ACL. He was not wearing a brace and told reporters there were no plans for him to do so moving forward.
Head coach Brian Daboll is pleased with Jones's progress, but he didn’t want to make any predictions about whether Jones would indeed be ready for the start of training camp, as the quarterback’s goal is.
“We’ll take it day by day, and when he can do more, we’ll put him in more.”
Jones reaffirmed his trust in the rehab process the team’s medical staff put in place for him, which is powering his confidence of being ready for the start of training camp in late July and for Week 1 of the 2024 regular season.
“I think our trainers and coaches have built a rehab program that kind of takes a step every week. You make progress, do a little bit more, kind of a gradual process, and I think because it’s built that way, I’ve been able to feel good about every next step that we’ve had,” he said.
“I think I’m in a good spot. The goal is to be ready to go by the first day of training camp, but I’m going to push to be ready as soon as possible. I think we’ve got a good plan. I have a lot of trust and faith in our trainers and coaches.”
When Jones does make it back to the field full-time, he'll have a brand new receiver to throw to in Malik Nabers, the team's first-round draft pick
"I’m fired up to get Malik," said Jones, who has never really had a No. 1 receiver to throw to while with the Giants. "I watched some of his tape in college. He's a dynamic, dynamic player. I was fired up to see that we got him. It's been fun getting to work with him."
Jones is still getting to know his younger teammate, but so far he likes what he's seen.
"For one, you can tell he loves football. It's important to him," Jones said when asked what he's learned about Nabers so far.
"He cares a lot about it. Wants to get it right. Obviously, he's extremely talented. Everybody knows that. Great route runner, strong, fast, adjusts to the ball well. All the things you look for. It will be a process. I look forward to putting in the work with him," he added