Giants Secondary Among Most Improved Post-Draft?
It's said that defense wins championships, but for the time being, it might have made the New York Giants winners in the aftermath of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus lauded the Giants' dealings in Detroit, labeling the Big Blue secondary one of the league's "most improved" after they welcomed Tyler Nubin and Dru Phillips in the second and third rounds, respectively.
"Though the Giants made only two secondary selections, they targeted players who fit their scheme for a potential year-one impact," PFF's Trevor Sikkema noted.
Nubin and Phillips will contribute to a Giants secondary relieved of Xavier McKinney's duties in different ways: whereas Nubin was a ballhawk at Minnesota (program-record 13 interceptions), Phillips made his mark as a physical defender at Kentucky.
This draft marked the first time the Giants used two picks within the first three rounds on secondary help since 2016 when they chose Eli Apple and Darian Thompson.
"Nubin can play both free and strong safety, though he is best as a strong safety in robber coverage roles over the middle," Sikkema continued.
"Phillips to the Giants was one of my favorite prospect-team fits of any selection in the draft. His press-man coverage style fits perfectly with New York’s 2023 first-round pick, Deonte Banks. They can get even more aggressive to play Cover 1, Cover 0, or 2-Man."
Despite losing McKinney to Green Bay, the Giants have to feel decent about where their secondary stands entering the 2024 season. The group earned 18 aerial takeaways last season, tied for second-most in the league.
Nubin and Phillips join an experienced room that enjoyed decent contributions from Banks and Jason Pinnock. New York also brought in former division rival Jalen Mills, who spent the past three tours with the New England Patriots.
General manager Joe Schoen recognized the versatility of his relatively revamped secondary in the immediate aftermath of Nubin and Phillips' arrivals and is looking forward to seeing how newly installed coordinator Shane Bowen handles their assets.
"The versatility piece, I think, came up multiple times, whether it was if we would not have gotten a corner in the third," Schoen said.
"Dane Belton has versatility, (Pinnock), Tyler, like how can those guys play, (linebacker Isaiah) Simmons. The versatility and the chess pieces, I think Shane is going to do a good job moving those guys around."
Joining the Giants on PFF's lauded secondaries were those of the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles.
