Giants WR Malik Nabers "Day to Day" with "Soreness" Per Brian Daboll
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is dealing with a sore foot, according to head coach Brian Daboll. Nabers was injured toward the end of Sunday’s practice when following a team drill, he limped off the field and to the sideline where he was evaluated by the team’s medical staff.
It’s unclear what happened to cause the injury, but Daboll said Nabers "twisted up a little bit," though not on contact. "He's a little sore today," Daboll said. "We'll just take it day to day and see where he's at.
The injury didn't initially look to be serious when it happened Sunday. Nabers didn’t need to be carted off the field (though he walked off with a limp). He also proceeded to appear on Kay Adams’s “Up & Adams” show broadcasting live from Giants training camp immediately after practice ended, two things that wouldn't have happened if the injury had been concerning.
Nabers is considered day-to-day. Daboll did not say if Nabers would be held out of Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, but it would be surprising if he plays.