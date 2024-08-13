Giants WR Malik Nabers Recalls First Encounter with Odell Beckham Jr.
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers has already endeared himself to scores of Giants fans–all this without playing a regular-season down in the NFL.
The frenzy surrounding the former LSU talent is reminiscent of another one-time Giant first-round draft pick from LSU, Odell Beckham, Jr., the Giants’ first-round pick in the 2014 draft.
Nabers, who grew up idolizing Beckham, among other stars of that era, has crossed paths with Beckham before. The ex-Giant made sure the current Giant had his house in order.
“We have a pretty good relationship,” Nabers told Kay Adams on her Up & Adams podcast. “He reached out a few times to make sure my head was on straight.”
Beckham, of course, speaks from experience. During his five seasons with the Giants, he had his share of rocky times, most of those happening off the field. But on the field, there was no questioning his electrifying talent just like there’s no doubting how Nabers projects t be just as good, if not better than Beckham.
Nabers shared with Adams a sweet story of how he reached out to Beckham as a youth–and how it took almost ten years for Beckham to respond.
“When I was like 12 or 11 years old, I sent him a text message. I was like, ‘My hands are too big to fit gloves.' They would only put so many gloves in the academy, but I couldn’t fit them because my hands were too big,” Nabers said, adding he posted his message to Beckahm’s Instagram account.
“So I reached out to him because I heard he had big hands. I was like, ‘Bro, I need some gloves.'”
Beckham, who gets thousands of messages from fans per post, never responded. But after the Giants drafted NAbers, suddenly he had his response from his childhood idol.
“It looks like you don’t need those gloves anymore,” Beckham said.
Despite getting limited opportunities on the field, the weeks of highlight reels have left fans wanting more of Nabers. Some hope to see a bigger role as the preseason progresses for the star rookie receiver.
Against the Lions, Nabers didn’t record any catches, nor was he targeted on the eight routes on the 12 snaps he appeared.
But Nabers, who is currently nursing a sore ankle, wasn’t discouraged, telling Adams that it would all come together in time.
“I feel like it's just an evaluation of what I can do, what I can't do,” he said. “As I go out here, I show them there's not much I can't do. So, as many times as I make plays, more opportunities will come my way. Same as the rest of these guys.
“When they make plays out there, they're going to get some plays to them also. You find out what you're good at, you find out what your players are good at, and you put them in the best game possible.”
Nabers, who sat out Monday’s practice, is hoping to get that opportunity Saturday when the Giants visit the Houston Texans for a preseason game.