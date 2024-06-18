New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: QB Drew Lock
The quarterback position was a glaring weak spot for the New York Giants in 2023. When Daniel Jones was healthy, he wasn’t playing at the level of an average NFL starting quarterback, let alone the level of a $40M one.
It wasn’t a secret that the Giants were interested in a trade opportunity to draft North Carolina’s Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, although the Patriots ultimately selected him.
The Jones contract, while not ideal, is a testament to the Giants' proactive approach. It allows them to potentially exit the deal after this coming season. While there would be significant dead cap penalties, this move would also create over $19 million in cap space, a strategic move to bolster the team's future prospects.
With Jones’ contract allowing an out after the 2024 season, the Giants looked to free agency and the draft but struck out in the draft. The signing of Drew Lock meant that the Giants would have a quarterback battle consisting of two veterans in Lock and Jones, with Tommy DeVito in the mix as well.
Lock was a second-round pick in 2019 and was drafted as a high-upside quarterback with a big arm and underrated athleticism that didn’t pan out in Denver and was relegated to backup duty in Seattle.
Now that he’s being given another opportunity to compete for a starting spot with the Giants, Lock has the chance to change his career trajectory from bust to late bloomer.
DREW LOCK, QB
Height: 6-4
Weight: 228 lbs.
EXP: 6 Years
School: Missouri
How Acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
Lock spent the 2023 season backing up another former Giants quarterback, Geno Smith. He was given opportunities to start in Weeks 14 and 15 while Smith was dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in practice.
There were two more opportunities during the season where Lock came in to finish the game after Smith got hurt in week four against the Giants and week 11 against the Rams. Against the Giants, Lock went just two for six passing with 63 yards, although one of those incompletions was a drop.
Contract/Cap Info
Lock signed a contract with the Giants that was just a one-year deal worth $5 million with $4,950,000 guaranteed at signing. That leaves Lock as the 38th highest-paid quarterback for the 2024 season, which is reasonable considering the expectations surrounding him.
If Lock loses the quarterback battle, then he would be paid like one of the top backup quarterbacks in the NFL for 2024, where I think he should be considered. If he wins the quarterback battle then he would be one of the least expensive starting quarterbacks that isn’t on a rookie deal.
Either way, backup quarterbacks are making more money than ever and having Lock at his $5 million figure for 2024 is a win-win. Regardless of the outcome of the quarterback battle, I would expect Lock to be on the roster this season.
The contract is good value for the Giants and with most of Lock’s contract being guaranteed, there’s very little financial motive to release him. Clearing just $50,000 and eating a $4,950,000 dead cap penalty isn’t very enticing for a team that knows how bad they can look without a starter-quality quarterback.
2024 Preview
Lock was always a name that the Giants should have been looking to add this offseason and that was a suggestion I made back in February. The logic behind the move hasn’t changed either, Lock is a gamer that can be added for a friendly contract, especially if he winds up seeing significant snaps at any point.
Play-style wise, he’s starkly different from what Jones brings to the table and this battle could be pushed multiple directions but there are three most likely outcomes that I see happening.
First, Lock’s aggressive mentality (career big-time throw percentage of 5%, career turnover-worthy play percentage of 4.3%) is a welcome mentality shift from Jones (career big-time throw percentage of 3%, career turnover-worthy play percentage of 3.6%).
That major jump in big-time throw percentage with a minor jump in turnover-worthy play percentage could be a desired trade-off to create more big plays for an offense that lacked in 2023.
Second, Lock’s aggressive nature leads to more turnovers in practice whereas Jones’ conservative efforts keep the offense more on schedule so the coaching staff opts for comfort.
The third scenario might be the ideal one for the Giants where Jones feels compelled to make more aggressive throws to essentially go shot for shot with Lock, opening up the offense while the Giants keep their most experienced starter and $40,000,000 man as QB1.