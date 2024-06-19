New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: TE Chris Manhertz
The New York Giants emphasized finding tight ends with the ability to block, and so their tight end room will look a little different this year.
With Darren Waller's recent retirement, the Giants have Daniel Bellinger and rookie Theo Johnson slated to be heavily involved in the passing game. Lawrence Cager is projected to be the third man on the totem pole.
However, they needed someone who could strictly be a blocker, whether they keep that guy on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad.
Enter the veteran Chris Manhertz, a 32-year-old tight end who has rarely missed a game over the last seven seasons,
Manhertz, a Bronx native, is rarely involved in the passing game as a receiver. He is more relied on for his blocking, which the Giants desperately need. As a pass blocker, he’s allowed just 24 pressures over his career.
As a run-blocker, he’s graded out well, showing heavy hands and a strong punch to jolt his opponent backward.
CHRIS MANHERTZ, TE
Height: 6-6
Weight: 235 lbs
EXP: 8
School: Canisius
How acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
Manhertz spent last season with the Broncos, appearing in 16 games. He caught two passes for 16 yards, appearing in 367 (36%) offensive snaps. Manhertz also made a few appearances on special teams with just 86 total snaps.
His durability was on display once again, as he only missed one game last season. Manhertz obviously wasn't utilized for his receiving ability, but rather his blocking. On a very bad Broncos offense, he still managed to make his presence felt in that area of his game.
Manhertz was released by the Broncos shortly following the end of the season.
Contract/Cap Info
Manhertz signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Giants, including a $117,500 signing bonus–a veteran salary benefit contract. His contract also includes a $20,000 roster bonus and a $30,000 workout bonus, bringing his total cap number to $1,152,500.
If Manhertz is released during the summer or regular season, the Giants will save $1,035,000 and have $117,500 in dead cap.
2024 Preview
It'll be interesting to see how the Giants handle their tight end situation this season. Last year they rolled out three tight ends on their initial 53-man roster: Waller, Bellinger, and Cager. While they counted on Bellinger to be the clocker of the group, he took a step backward in that area.
Still, with the offensive line a question mark until proven otherwise, the Giants are probably going to want to carry a pure blocker. Whether that’s MAnhertz or Jack Stoll remains to be seen, but at the very least figure one of them may find their way onto the practice squad.
Of Stoll, who missed part of the spring with an undisclosed injury, and Manhertz, we give the nod to the latter given his proven track record of being a valuable asset to an offense.
Regardless, we’re not sure that a pure blocking tight end will play that big of a role in the Giants' offense, but we’re curious to see how the coaches shape this out.