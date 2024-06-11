New York Giants Injury Update: Three Receivers Leave Practice Early
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Three New York Giants receivers--Darius Slayton, Chase Cota, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton--left practice early after sustaining injuries, the severity of each not immediately known.
Slayton, who joined his teammates two weeks ago after the team adjusted his contract with incentives, was injured when he tried to reel in a pass thrown by Drew Lock. He was slow to get up before finally getting to his feet and walking to an empty field escorted by trainers.
Cota appeared to injure his shoulder after being led on a pass thrown by Nathan Rourke. He stayed down on the ground for a few minutes before being attended to and was eventually carted off the field and back to the locker room for further evaluation.
Ford-Wheaton, who is trying to come back from a torn ACL suffered last summer, walked off the field with a trainer with what appeared to be an arm or stinger issue. It's unclear what led to his injury.
Again, it's not known how significant these injuries are, but it might be safe to assume that none of the three receivers will work during Wednesday’s final spring practice.
Speaking of receivers and injuries, Gunner Olszewski, who was injured in the team’s fifth OTA when he slipped on the slick grass at the end of his route and appeared to have suffered a lower leg injury, was spotted coming out to the field after practice started to do some work in the rehab area.
Olszewski appeared to be walking with just the slightest of limps. Head coach Brian Daboll previously told reporters that Olszewski was likely done for the spring but hoped he'd be ready for camp.
Tight end Daniel Bellinger was held out of the team-heavy practice session, but not due to injury, at least according to what Bellinger said after practice wrapped up.
“Just staying locked in mentally and watching Theo (Johnson) and (Lawrence Cager) Cage grow,” Bellinger said when asked about his absence from the 11-on-11 drills.
With Darren Waller having retired, Bellinger is projected to be the TE1 spot when the team reconvenes for training camp on July 24.
Right tackle Evan Neal was again held out of practice. He missed last Thursday’s OTA, which was open to the media. Daboll said that Neal, who had ankle surgery last year, has not had a setback in his recovery and that he should be ready for training camp.
“Yeah, he's kind of about the same,” DAboll said when asked about Neal. “We're going to back off him here, and hopefully, we can get -- the plan is right now as of whatever today is, is I think we should have everybody ready to go for training camp, which is important.
“So we're going to be smart with a few people. Then hopefully, once training camp, July 24 hits, unless something happens between now and then, hopefully, we'll have everybody.”
Neal came out to practice for about an hour to ride the stationary bike, pumping away like he was in a race before gingerly walking off the field and back to the locker room.
Cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee) didn’t practice. Robinson is approaching Year 2 of what’s been a lengthy comeback attempt from a partially torn ACL and partially torn MCL in November, for which he had surgery in December 2022.
Offensive tackle Matt Nelson, who was held out of team drills during the three prior OTAs open to the media, took team reps at left tackle with the third-team offensive line.