New York Giants Mailbag: New Uniforms, Daniel Jones and More
This week's mailbag features questions about the recently announced alternate jerseys.
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please use this link to avoid having your question land in spam.
You may also post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Please note that letters may be edited for clarity/length.
According to Over the Cap, which I think does a good job of staying current, the Giants have $1,126,707 in cap space.
If Darren Waller retires and is a post-June 1 transaction, which I fully anticipate will be the case, they'll gain $11.625 million in space, which should be more than enough to get them through the summer and most of, if not all, of the season.
If he doesn't, then the team will have to restructure Andrew Thomas's contract to gain some breathing room, which I don't believe Joe Schoen wants to do at this juncture.
(Eventually, it will happen, but I think based on how they have it set up, they'd rather have to do it next year, if at all.)
It is what it is.
As a Giants historian, I appreciate the historical elements woven into the jerseys. However, I am not a fan of red as the predominant color—I didn't like the all-red jerseys from a few years ago.
That said, I might be one of the very few who really doesn't care what they wear so long as they win.
Jordan, Brian Daboll, and Joe Schoen have probably spent far more hours thinking about this than any of us I have. If they believe they can get by with him--and they apparently do--then we can either trust their judgment or find another team to root for.
I've often said that if the Giants do well, my job is easier. So I want to see Jones and the Giants kick butt this year. I'm not going to tell people what to think or how to react, but as I see it, if you call yourself a Giants fan, you root for the team, regardless of who the quarterback is.
I hope Jones lights it up this year and balls out. That means they'll be on the winning track. I also hope--and this remains my biggest concern when it comes to Jones and why I felt so strongly about the need to add a quarterback--that he stays healthy.
Maybe I'm overreacting, but given his need to constantly show how tough he is and the recklessness that comes with that approach, I would be lying if I said I didn't have concerns about this durability moving forward.
Regarding stats and numbers, what Daniel Jones has to do to keep his job is not be afraid to uncork a few deep ones, make fundamentally sound decisions, stay healthy, and show that he can be more than a game manager. He's done a bit of this in the past; he jsut needs to do it consistently.
If he looks like the deer in the headlights, that's it. No more excuses. He supposedly has a better offensive line, a decent enough running game, an upgraded receiving corps, and a system that maximizes what he does well. If he flops, that's on him.
(From Andrew G.) What do you think of the Giants being on Hard Knocks? Is Isaiah Hodgins spot in jeopardy with Allen Robinson?
Andrew, I'm intrigued by the Giants apperarance on Hard Knocks, off-season edition. I'm not counting on anything groundbreaking being revealed, but I am curious to see some of the behind-the-scenes stuff such as discussions with draft picks and other goodies.
As for Hodgins, he plays outside and Allen Robinson is more of a big slot receiver, so I do not beleive that Robinson is a direct threat to Hodgins' roster spot.