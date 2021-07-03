New York Giants Training Camp Preview - OL  Kyle Murphy

Could small school prospect Kyle Murphy's NFL journey take on a similar look and feel as that of Nick Gates, the Giants last homegrown undrafted free agent to climb his way up the depth chart?

Perhaps no young player on the Giants roster (other than the draft picks) has generated more of a buzz among fans than offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island last year.

Murphy wasn't just another undrafted free agent offensive lineman/camp fodder. This young man offered versatility at every position and did so throughout his college career at an impressive level.

He played in 43 games with 36 starts in 4 seasons for Rhode Island--- 21 games at left tackle, nine at left guard, five at right tackle, and one at center.

During his junior season, Murphy earned first-team all-conference in the Colonial Athletic Association. A team captain, Murphy earned second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-CAA honors after delivering 12 starts at left tackle as a senior.

As a senior in 2019, Murphy was a team captain and 11-game starter at left tackle, part of an offensive line that allowed just 2.2 sacks per game despite the team averaging a league-high 42 pass attempts per game.

What He Brings

Despite having played every spot on the offensive line, Murphy is better suited for interior offensive line play at the NFL level. A smart player who adjusts well on the fly, Murphy was signed to the Giants 53-man roster on November 13 but was inactive for the team's final seven games after joining the active roster.

Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had to say about Murphy in his initial scouting report:

A small-school offensive lineman with good athleticism, core strength, and position flexibility, Murphy has starting experience at tackle, guard, and center but is a likely center/guard projection. His size and strength were good for his level of competition but may be an early challenge in the NFL. He's an average drive blocker but might be quick enough to get to challenging angles as a move blocker. Murphy's pass protection is a strength, with the anchor and slide quickness to match up with various rush styles.

One thing about Murphy that did stand out during last year's training camp, besides his nasty disposition and his consistency in finishing off his blocks, was his lack of bulk. While not an uncommon issue among rookie offensive linemen, combined with his small-school background, he led to a stint on the practice squad.

His Contract

Murphy signed a two-year deal worth $1.39 million. He'll count for $780,000 this year against the cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

The Giants added veteran interior offensive linemen Jonotthan Harrison and Zach Fulton in the off-season on one-year deals just in case players such as Murphy aren't ready for the next level.

But don't be surprised to see Murphy get a long look this summer as a potential "replacement" for one of those two veterans.

Find all our training camp player previews in one spot. New profiles are added daily until we get to the end of the roster.

Get more out of Giants Country !