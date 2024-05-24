On the Defense: Giants’ Makeup Favors Defensive Side of the Ball
In an ideal world, a football team would enter its weekly battles with solid units on offense, defense, and special teams.
But these days, those teams are rare, as most NFL teams tend to take on more of an identity driven by the strength of the team, whether it be on offense or defense.
According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, the New York Giants are currently more solid on the defensive side of the ball, given the presence of top-tier players.
Among the Giants’ haul on defense are two-time Pro Bowl interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, outside linebackers Brian Burns and KAyvon Thibodeaux, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, and up-and-coming second-year cornerback Deonte Banks.
Benjamin suggests that defensively geared teams “aren't necessarily averse to a powerful offense, but their personnel and play-calling suggest they're better suited for lower-scoring competition.”
If true, that would be good news for the Giants, who are facing a major crossroads on offense despite the addition of receiver Malik Nabers to an already decent group of receivers.
The Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley, arguably their best offensive player, in free agency this year.
They also have revamped their offensive line, which was a disaster last season. The starting lineup is far from being set, but right now, the only returning players from that unit whose roles are seemingly set in stone are left tackle Andrew Thomas and center John Michael Schmitz.
Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a forgettable 2023 season exacerbated by a torn ACL that may or may not delay his 2024 regular-season debut. His injury history also has created doubts about whether he’ll make it through a 17-game season.
It’s also looking increasingly like tight end Darren Waller will call it a career, though the Giants hope their fourth-round draft pick, Theo Johnson, can come in and make an impact.
Defensively, as Benjamin noted, the Giants are on much better footing. The addition of Burns may prove to be the missing ingredient on a pass rush that hasn’t created fear in opposing offenses in several years.
New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is also flexible enough that he’s not quite as married to the blitz as Wink Martindale, his predecessor, was.
Of course, by the end of the season, the Giants would like to be considered “balanced,” meaning that one unit doesn’t necessarily have to carry the entire team.
Right now, it's hard to argue that the defense is the Giants’ bread and butter as the franchise looks to shed its years of playing subpar football and get back into the hunt for postseason glory.