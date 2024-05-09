PFF Predicts Giants Rookie Class Will Be Among Most Productive
The New York Giants desperately needed a productive NFL Draft to build on their free-agency activity to improve an underperforming and depth-depleted roster. Based on college production, the early returns on the Giants' draft activity are encouraging, according to Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema.
Sikkema lauded the Giants for staying at No. 6 instead of trading assets to move up or reaching for a quarterback at that spot. Instead, the Giants selected explosive LSU receiver Malik Nabers.
“Nabers recorded 44 receptions of 20-plus yards over his last two seasons, second-most among FBS wide receivers,” Sikkema noted.
In the second round, the Giants filled the void that Xavier McKinney left by drafting talented safety Tyler Nubin from Minnesota, PFF's top-ranked safety prospect.
“Nubin is versatile and impactful,” Sikkema said. “He can be moved all over the secondary and handle the role, as he possesses a high-level football IQ and can stop the run with instincts to cover on the back end. Nubin sported a career-best 90.1 coverage grade in 2023 (first among Power Five safeties) and allowed a 33.0 passer rating in coverage from 2021 to 2023.”
In the third round, the Giants selected Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips, one of the best cornerbacks in college football.
“(Phillips') career-best 23 defensive stops led all SEC cornerbacks in 2023, and his 72.9 PFF coverage grade was also the best mark of his career.”
With tight end Darren Waller’s status uncertain, the Giants selected Theo Johnson from Penn State in the fourth round, yet another productive college player.
“Since 2022, Johnson generated a Big Ten-best 146.6 passer rating when targeted. Over the past two seasons, he has amassed 669 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns,” Sikkema said.
The Giants used the later draft rounds to address their depth at running back and linebacker by drafting Tyrone Tracy from Purdue and Darius Muasau from UCLA.
“Tracy is a good athlete — he recorded a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical jump — and should add some explosiveness to a backfield led by Devin Singletary,” Sikkema said.
“Despite being a six-year player in college, Tracy has only one season at running back, and he forced 46 missed tackles on just 114 carries in that 2023 season.”
And Muasau, who was a productive college linebacker, offers special teams value at the next level.
“Muasau racked up 137 run stops since 2019 between Hawaii and UCLA in addition to providing value in pressure packages, with 107 total pressures in that time," Sikkema wrote. "Likely a core special teamer, Muasau has the football intelligence and tackling ability to hold up in a rotational role in a pinch.”
Of course, college production is one thing; the trick now is to transfer even a fraction of that production to the next level.
Of the six draft picks, Nabers, Nubin, Tracy, and Johnson all figure to have Day 1 roles for the team. Phillips will compete for a spot in the slot cornerback rotation, and Muasau will likely cut his teeth in the NFL playing on special teams.
Overall, the Giants' 2024 draft class is a promising-looking group whose members helped to fill in some glaring holes left on the roster.
