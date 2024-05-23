Ranking Giants Position Groups Worst to First Ahead of Preseason
The New York Giants are entering the third year of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll regime. After a successful 2022 campaign that included a playoff victory, the Giants faced every problem imaginable in 2023, winning just six games.
They went into this offseason, losing Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney in free agency. However, additions such as edge rusher Brian Burns, receiver Malik Nabers, and offensive linemen Jon Runyan Jr and Jermaine Eluemunor should help in filling several glaring roster holes.
With OTAs currently happening, let's rank each position group as things stand two months before training camp begins.
10. Offensive Line
This shouldn't be a surprise, as the Giants offensive line was horrible last season and has been for the past several years.
Injuries to starters such as Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz early on, as well as Evan Neal missing the later half of the season, allowed for backups to be rotated in basically every week.
There was barely any continuity along the offensive line last year for the Giants. While this isn't strictly an offensive line statistic, they allowed a league-high 85 sacks in 2023. That's an absurd number.
Schoen added Runyan and Eluemunor to come in and start immediately. The caveat with Eluemunor is that he will compete with Neal for the right tackle spot but has the experience to kick inside at guard if need be.
The Giants also added veteran depth in Austin Schlottmann, Aaron Stinnie, and Matt Nelson, among others, rather than relying on young, unproven talent.
With new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo in the mix as well, they're hoping he can get the best out of a unit struggling to find their identity and shed their label as the team's weakest link.
9. Quarterback
The Giants haven't had good quarterback play; it's that simple. Daniel Jones, who was signed to a four-year, $160 million deal last March, had a nightmare 2023 campaign that ended with a torn ACL in Week 9.
Jones ended the season throwing two touchdowns to six interceptions, which are not exactly the numbers most hoped to see from the quarterback the team had paid months prior.
Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito handled the rest of the season from there, both having their ups and downs but producing more than Jones did during his stint.
Taylor left for the Jets in free agency, with the Giants signing Drew Lock to a one-year deal. DeVito is still on the roster and will compete with Nathan Rourke for the third quarterback spot.
On paper, this is an underwhelming group heading into training camp with many question marks.
8. Tight End
Darren Waller is still undecided about his future. At this point, one has to think he likely won't come back if his decision is taking this long.
Assuming Waller is out of the picture, the Giants are left with Daniel Bellinger, rookie Theo Johnson, Lawrence Cager, Jack Stoll, Chris Manhertz, and Tyree Jackson. Bellinger and Johnson have the potential to be a solid duo in the passing game.
This group isn't low due to poor performance but more due to the uncertainty at the position. Bellinger was the Giants' No.1 tight end option as a rookie and had looks schemed up for him specifically and was solid in that role.
Johnson and Cager's athleticism makes them explosive threats. The Giants prioritized blocking this offseason, which is why the additions of Stoll and Manhertz were made.
7. Running Back
Saquon Barkley departed for the Eagles in free agency, allowing the Giants to sign Devin Singletary at a fraction of the cost.
Singletary has been a solid ball carrier up to this point in his career, proving durable and consistent. He'll be the primary back, but there's an open competition behind him.
The Giants won't solely rely on Singletary as they did with Barkley to carry their rushing attack. There will be a committee, with rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr., Eric Gray, and Gary Brightwell fighting to be the second option.
Tracy's explosiveness and versatility as a former wide receiver could see him earn reps early on in camp. The Giants are looking to replace the threat that Barkley has been to them since 2018.
6. Cornerback
The Giants made it pretty clear they won't be bringing back Adoree' Jackson, which means last year's first-round pick, Deonte Banks, will be the team's No.1 cornerback.
The depth behind him is very inexperienced. This summer, Cor'Dale Flott, Nick McCloud, and Tre Hawkins III will battle for the No.2 cornerback spot.
The Giants drafted Andru Phillips in the third round, but he's projected to be the starting nickel cornerback. That leaves Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, and Alex Johnson as the remaining options.
There's still time if the Giants want to add a proven veteran option to the mix, but for now, these players are set to head into camp.
5. Safety
Xavier McKinney departed for the Packers in free agency, leaving a major hole on the backend of the Giants defense.
The Giants drafted Tyler Nubin in the second round, and he's expected to be a major contributor from day one, starting next to Jason Pinnock. Pinnock and Nubin, with Dane Belton as the likely third option, is a solid trio.
They also signed veteran defensive back Jalen Mills, who can play safety but switch to cornerback if needed. Gervarrius Owens is also available, but he will likely be a special teams-only player again this season.
4. Wide Receiver
A group that was just okay last season finally has a No.1 option in draft pick Malik Nabers. The Giants always had a solid group of wideouts; they just needed a centerpiece to put it all together, which is what Nabers can do.
His explosiveness and ability to win battles every snap is exactly what the Giants have lacked since Odell Beckham Jr.
Around Nabers are Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah McKenzie, Gunner Olszewski, and Allen Robinson, among others.
Slayton, Robinson, and Hyatt are great options behind Nabers, with the offense expected to open up due to his presence.
Having Hodgins as a red zone threat is also something to keep an eye on. The Giants' wide receivers look good on paper; it's time for them to prove it on the field.
3. Defensive Line
This group is headlined by Dexter Lawrence II, who has blossomed into an All-Pro nose tackle over the last two seasons. Lawrence's dominance is unmatched.
There's still some veteran insurance behind him in Rakeem Nuñez-Roches and Jordan Phillips. Ryder Anderson, Jordon Riley, DJ Davidson, and Elijah Chatman are some younger talents expected to rotate occasionally.
Unproven depth behind Lawrence could be the downfall of the interior, but his presence alone shoots the position to the top three.
2. Inside Linebacker
Highlighted by Bobby Okereke, the Giants had the best inside linebacker play in 2023 than they've had in a very long time.
The emergence of Micah McFadden in his sophomore year was also a welcome surprise, as he remained Okereke's running mate for the entire season.
McFadden needs to clean up the missed tackles, but he proved to be a solid second option alongside Okereke.
Behind them are rookie Darius Muasau, Carter Coughlin, Matthew Adams, Isaiah Simmons, and Darrian Beavers. Most will have strict special teams presences, but the Giants have a solid inside linebacker group.
1. Edge Rusher
The Giants made a splash trade on the first day of free agency, acquiring star pass rusher Brian Burns from the Panthers. Pairing Burns with Kayvon Thibodeaux, who's coming off of an 11.5 sack season, has to have new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen excited.
Unlike Wink Martindale's system, Bowen doesn't ask his edge rushers to cover. They'll strictly be allowed to rush the passer, which adds to the excitement of Burns and Thibodeaux, who are opposite each other.
This allows Azeez Ojulari, who has had problems staying on the field the last two years, to be the third rotational edge. This could be good for Ojulari, as he'll lessen his chances of getting injured. The star power at this position makes this the best unit on the Giants heading into training camp.
