What is NY Giants Biggest Pending Roster Decision?
The New York Giants handed quarterback Daniel Jones a hefty contract last offseason, only to watch him go down with a season-ending injury after six starts.
His inability to stay healthy and his subpar play before last season’s injury has made the upcoming season arguably the most important of the quarterback’s career and one of the most important seasons for the New York Giants in recent memory.
The Giants added quarterback Drew Locke in the offseason as Jones’s backup in case Jones doesn’t play well or doesn't stay healthy.
If either of those things were to happen, it would likely mean the Giants would move on from Jones after the offseason and begin their search for a new franchise quarterback.
New York can maneuver out of Jones’ contract at the end of the season, placing even more attention on the quarterback’s play this upcoming season.
Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame believes the biggest question surrounding the Giants this season is:
The Giants haven’t done their part throughout Jones’ career to surround him with much talent. However, the Giants had one of the best offseasons regarding roster additions on the offensive side of the ball.
They drafted one of the best receivers available in the NFL Draft with the sixth-overall pick instead of drafting Jones’ replacement.
They added a handful of offensive linemen, many of whom will be critical parts of their rebuilt offensive line, and the Giants have added multiple running backs with various skill sets.
Despite the additions to the offense, Verderame isn’t convinced Jones is the long-term answer for the team.
“Everyone with eyes understands Jones isn’t the answer,” Verderame said. "He wasn’t when he signed the ill-conceived four-year, $160 million deal in 2023, and he still isn’t.
"So when does Joe Schoen make the move to replace him? The 2025 NFL draft isn’t expected to be good for quarterbacks, but perhaps the Giants get aggressive either there or in free agency."
The answer to Verderame's question is simple. Jones will be the quarterback this year so long as he's healthy. Given the upgrades made around him, if he cannot rise to the level expected of him, the team will move on from him after this year.
But if he does, it will be a major comeback for a player many have already written off.
