How Giants' NFC East Rivals Look After Three Draft Rounds
The unpredictable world of the NFL Draft should give way to relative normalcy soon enough: in due time, the New York Giants and their professional brethren will receive their schedules for the 2024-25 season, and animosity will no doubt simmer between Big Blue and their divisional siblings.
With three rounds in the books in Detroit's draft, has the Giants' path to a winning record in their insidious six gotten any easier? We take a look at how the Giants draft stacks up so far against the rest of the NFC East.
Dallas Cowboys
- OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma (1st Round, 29th Overall, from DET)
- EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan (2nd Round, 56th Overall)
- OG Cooper Beebee, Kansas State (3rd Round, 73rd Overall from MIN/DET)
- LB Marist Liufau, Notre Dame (3rd Round, 87th Overall)
It was perhaps easy to view Dallas' first-round activities as another damning act of Jerry Jones' "all-in" offseason approach that was anything but, as the Cowboys curiously swapped spots with fellow NFC also-ran Detroit. But they found a large local talent in the form of Guyton, a metroplex native who began his career at TCU before transferring to Norman.
Guyton should form a formidable left-side attack alongside Tyler Smith, who has experience on both sides of the ball, which the Cowboys hope will only further hamper the Giants' already-anemic struggles to get to Dak Prescott.
Recent futility against the Cowboys has also centered upon a mighty rushing game, but considering the rumor that Dallas has realistically considered an Ezekiel Elliott reunion, it'll need all the help it can get in paving the way forward.
Guyton mostly starred on the right last season, but his experience in protecting the left-handed Dillon Gabriel's blind side should come in handy as Dallas prepares to embark on a fateful Prescott project.
At first glance, Kneeland feels like adding to a surplus, a best-player-available type of approach. But when one accounts for the facts that Dorrance Armstrong is the nation's capital, Leighton Vander Esch has retired, Demarcus Lawrence is aging, and there's a nonzero chance that Micah Parsons could find a new home, it's clear that Kneeland is being groomed for the next generation of Giant quarterback harassers, though it does feel like Dallas could've gotten him later.
The Cowboys' premier pick of round three felt the same, but Beebee is a two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year who only fell so far because of a below-average length. It feels like the Giants have been dealing with Zach Martin forever, but it appears that the Cowboys have now found his interior successor.
Moving to fill the Tyler Biadasz-sized hole at center is also a possibility. Dallas shockingly left the running back spot unaddressed on day two, using its regularly scheduled third-round choice on physical Notre Dame man Liufau.
Philadelphia Eagles
- CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (1st Round, 22nd Overall)
- CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa (2nd Round, 40th Overall, from CHI/WAS)
- EDGE Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian (3rd Round, 94th Overall, from SF)
The Eagles got their Thursday transactions started early, as their biggest move was arguably the $96 million inking of receiver A.J. Brown's extension. Once the draft clock started ticking in Detroit, Howie Roseman and Co. bucked trends by opting for defense and staying in their regularly scheduled slot -- just the fourth time they've stood pat since Roseman's reign as general manager began in 2010.
The undersized Mitchell more than made up for his lack of national exposure with hard-hitting physicality and sterling performances at both the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine showcases, posting a 40 time of 4.33 at the latter.
Mitchell should immediately raise the heat on ex-Giant James Bradberry as the Eagles embark on a new defensive era under Vic Fangio. The drafting of Mitchell, which marked the first time Philadelphia used its premier pick on a secondary man since 2002 (Lito Sheppard), also sets up divisional battles with Nabers.
That duo's athletic intangibles made them one of the most intriguing post-draft matchups, and the gridiron world is now set to have two such meetings on the road ahead.
The Giants' Week 18 aerial onslaught (among others in a late-season defensive swoon) and the lingering thoughts of Nabers' selection perhaps left an impression on Philadelphia brass: Roseman's propensity for line-jumping helped get the run on cornerbacks started in the second round, as the Eagles traded up to end Cooper DeJean's lengthy wait.
They bartered with the Commanders for the right to move up, sending away their two picks in the 50s. Trading within the division is a curious gambit, but it's hard to chide it when it lands a first-round talent like DeJean.
Eagles fans had to be patient for their next pick thanks to the DeJean gambit and made an appropriate final pick with FCS project Hunt landing in their grasp. The former Ivy Leaguer and All-American, who landed on teams' radars after a stellar Senior Week, will be bred to be part of the next generation of Giant backfield invaders, learning behind Josh Sweat, newcomer Bryce Huff, and a Brandon Graham undeniably approaching his twilight.
Washington Commanders
- QB Jayden Daniels, LSU (1st Round, 2nd Overall)
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (2nd Round, 36th Overall)
- CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan (2nd Round, 50th Overall from NO/PHI)
- TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State (2nd Round, 53rd Overall, from PHI)
- OG Brandon Coleman, TCU (3rd Round, 67th Overall)
- WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice (3rd Round, 100th Overall)
Washington Commanders
The Giants-Commanders rivalry should garner higher ratings for the foreseeable future, as Nabers' quarterback got the NFC East call four picks before he did. Washington's new management opted for a somewhat throwback strategy, as they're going back to the idea of a dual-threat savior for the first time since Robert Griffin III's flash-in-the-pan glory.
The Commanders' biggest victory might've come long before they offered Daniels his jersey: Adam Peters' first season at the front office helm was forged to make a rookie quarterback as comfortable as possible. Daniels' unique skill sets should be compared and contrasted well with fellow newcomers like Austin Ekeler, Zach Ertz, and Olamide Zaccheaus. At the same time, the Commanders have further fermented the talents of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson on a more local level.
How Washington fares in year one of the Daniels era will certainly offer the Giants some instant relief or regret on their own decision to pass on a quarterback with the sixth pick. For now, Daniels vs. Jones appears to be the matchup on the horizon. It's not exactly Simms vs. Theismann, but it's certainly a few steps forward from what fans in East Rutherford and Landover have previously dealt it.
Washington was busier on Friday, holding five picks, including two of the first eight, before trading the 40th choice to Philadelphia for Nos. 50 and 53. Using their debut pick on Newton is somewhat puzzling, considering the continued interior antics of Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Still, new head coach Dan Quinn has an intriguing lump of clay to work within the secondary form of Sainristil. It's easy to label any secondary move a response to the Giants drafting Nabers, but getting a nickel master like Sainristil should be more of a challenge for slot man Wan'Dale Robinson.
Some may see Sinnott as a reach, but that appears to be the case of Washington using an unexpected second-round windfall on a project/eventual Ertz successor. The Commanders then used their regularly scheduled third-round choice on Coleman, whose true strengths are at guard. There's a chance for him to face the Giants' familiar front seven immediately since blocking staple Charles Leno was released in a financially inspired cut.
Washington then concluded the night with the selection of Luke McCaffrey, who could become the Commander's answer to Robinson in the slot. Considering that McCaffrey, the younger brother of San Francisco star Christian, was a quarterback at Nebraska as recently as 2020, Washington must have some intriguing plans for him, particularly in the trick play department.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel