2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
Isaiah Likely, TE
Height: 6’4
Weight: 241 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Coastal Carolina
Isaiah Likely was hardly recruited during his cycle; he was a wide receiver that received a two-star rating (only by some metrics) after a successful high school career at Everett High School in Malden, Massachusetts. Some recruiting services didn’t have Likely ranked, but he had a phenomenal college career for the Chanticleers.
Notables
Likely was widely accomplished at Coastal Carolina. He was a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt and an FWAA second-team All-American. Likely had 56 catches for 912-yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021; 4 of those touchdowns and 232 of those yards came against Arkansas State.
He finishes his college career with 27 touchdowns for 2,048-yards and 133 catches on 185 targets. Likely aligned in the slot 32.3% of the time and was one of the best players in his conference.
The 21-year old attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl and had a solid week of practice. Likely’s receiving ability and overall effort will be sought after in the NFL.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
The Giants will probably need at least one new tight end if they don't retain Evan Engram. So let's take a look at what a "Likely" prospect such as Isaiah Likely can bring to the mix.
New York Giants Mailbag: The "Now What?" Edition
The Giants have their coaching staff set so where do they go from here? We answer some of those questions in this week's mailbag.
Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's Staff a Good Mix of "Old and New"
New Giants head coach Brian Daboll took his time putting together his new coaching staff, and he made certain to avoid a common pitfall some new head coaches make.
Strengths
- Solid size with large 78” catch radius (33 ¼”)
- Very fluid athlete at the tight end position
- Acceleration, agility, change of direction in short spaces - all good
- Good overall deep speed has a second gear
- Versatile enough to be used in various roles: physical enough for “Y,” can play big slot or H/F/sniffer.
- Has field-stretching ability: had a 99-yard catch against Arkansas State
- Solid release off the line of scrimmage
- Diverse route tree in college
- Can run these routes effectively; good quickness/fluidity in his breaks
- Excellent ball skills and is good in contested catches situations
- Tracks the ball well in the air, locates, maximizes catch radius
- High points balls, doesn’t wait for them to go to him
- Strong hands at the catch point: had only one drop in his senior season
- Used body well to box-out defenders at the catch point
- Runs through weak tackle attempts
- Great contact balance, runs low behind his pads, will create yards after catch
- Effort was 100% as a blocker and was effective in college
- Had several huge blocks against Kansas
- Does solid job locating/kicking out EMOLOS as H/F-Back
- Takes blocking very seriously
- Quick feet to mirror when asked to pass protect
- Keeps legs churning through blocks; wants to punish opponent
- Very competitive, plays through the whistle
Can Improve
- Can mirror in pass protection, but wouldn’t want to trust him 1v1 against most NFL OLBs
- Anchor can improve
- Did well as a blocker against smaller level of competition, but won’t dominate like that in the NFL; however, his development from his junior to senior season was interesting.
- Will be more of a “MOVE” TE in the NFL; doesn’t project too well as a traditional “Y”
- Has good play speed, will have to test well to raise in the draft against Tre McBride (Colorado State), Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State), and Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M).
- He’s not the biggest, most imposing tight end
- Could add some more strength to enhance his blocking for the next level
Summary
Overall, Isaiah Likely is a nimble receiving threat who can stretch the field with his athletic ability while having a diverse and wide route tree; he runs those routes very well. His ball skills, concentration, and ability to create yards after the catch are valuable and noticeable parts of the Isaiah Likely evaluation.
Likely is versatile, has great hands, and is functional as a blocker while always hustling. Likely doesn’t have Kyle Pitts upside, but he can be a good receiving weapon with upside in the NFL in due time.
GRADE: 6.3
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums