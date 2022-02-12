2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

The Giants will probably need at least one new tight end if they don't retain Evan Engram. So let's take a look at what a "Likely" prospect such as Isaiah Likely can bring to the mix.

Isaiah Likely, TE

Height: 6’4

Weight: 241 lbs.

Class: RS-Senior

School: Coastal Carolina

Isaiah Likely was hardly recruited during his cycle; he was a wide receiver that received a two-star rating (only by some metrics) after a successful high school career at Everett High School in Malden, Massachusetts. Some recruiting services didn’t have Likely ranked, but he had a phenomenal college career for the Chanticleers.

Notables

Likely was widely accomplished at Coastal Carolina. He was a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt and an FWAA second-team All-American. Likely had 56 catches for 912-yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021; 4 of those touchdowns and 232 of those yards came against Arkansas State.

He finishes his college career with 27 touchdowns for 2,048-yards and 133 catches on 185 targets. Likely aligned in the slot 32.3% of the time and was one of the best players in his conference.

The 21-year old attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl and had a solid week of practice. Likely’s receiving ability and overall effort will be sought after in the NFL.

Strengths

Solid size with large 78” catch radius (33 ¼”)

Very fluid athlete at the tight end position

Acceleration, agility, change of direction in short spaces - all good

Good overall deep speed has a second gear

Versatile enough to be used in various roles: physical enough for “Y,” can play big slot or H/F/sniffer.

Has field-stretching ability: had a 99-yard catch against Arkansas State

Solid release off the line of scrimmage

Diverse route tree in college

Can run these routes effectively; good quickness/fluidity in his breaks

Excellent ball skills and is good in contested catches situations

Tracks the ball well in the air, locates, maximizes catch radius

High points balls, doesn’t wait for them to go to him

Strong hands at the catch point: had only one drop in his senior season

Used body well to box-out defenders at the catch point

Runs through weak tackle attempts

Great contact balance, runs low behind his pads, will create yards after catch

Effort was 100% as a blocker and was effective in college

Had several huge blocks against Kansas

Does solid job locating/kicking out EMOLOS as H/F-Back

Takes blocking very seriously

Quick feet to mirror when asked to pass protect

Keeps legs churning through blocks; wants to punish opponent

Very competitive, plays through the whistle

Can Improve

Can mirror in pass protection, but wouldn’t want to trust him 1v1 against most NFL OLBs

Anchor can improve

Did well as a blocker against smaller level of competition, but won’t dominate like that in the NFL; however, his development from his junior to senior season was interesting.

Will be more of a “MOVE” TE in the NFL; doesn’t project too well as a traditional “Y”

Has good play speed, will have to test well to raise in the draft against Tre McBride (Colorado State), Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State), and Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M).

He’s not the biggest, most imposing tight end

Could add some more strength to enhance his blocking for the next level

Summary

Overall, Isaiah Likely is a nimble receiving threat who can stretch the field with his athletic ability while having a diverse and wide route tree; he runs those routes very well. His ball skills, concentration, and ability to create yards after the catch are valuable and noticeable parts of the Isaiah Likely evaluation.

Likely is versatile, has great hands, and is functional as a blocker while always hustling. Likely doesn’t have Kyle Pitts upside, but he can be a good receiving weapon with upside in the NFL in due time.

GRADE: 6.3

