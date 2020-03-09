Draft Prospect Profile | S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Kyle Dugger, Safety

Height: 6-foot 1

Weight: 217 lbs

Grade: Senior

School: Lenoir-Rhyne

Kyle Dugger is unique both as a leader and as an athlete.

After red-shirting his freshman year of college, he showed promise the following two seasons, including three interceptions and fumble recoveries his junior season. His best moments were in his senior year, highlighted against Virginia-Wise, a game in which he returned two punts for a touchdown during a seven-minute span.

Dugger has long been lauded for his instincts on the field. He is a versatile athlete who’s shown the versatility to play safety and cornerback, and, as previously mentioned, has returned punts. On the tape, he always looks as if he’s one step ahead of the opposition, and is usually one of the most explosive players on the field.

Dugger comes from a small school, so he’s not one of the more prominent names in this draft, but his play, which has made him a man among boys, has certainly caught the attention of NFL scouts.

Dugger has talent, but as is usually the case with smaller school prospects, he could potentially be facing a more extended acclimation period once he gets to the NFL. He didn’t have a specific position, so whoever drafts him will need to have a clear role in mind.

Why He’s a Fit

Dugger is a two-time team captain and team leader whose teammates constantly praised him. He raises the level of those around him with his energy and support. From early on, he was the leader of his college defense, making checks and relaying calls on the back end, quickly earning the trust of his defensive coaching staff.

The Giants need help on the back end of their defense. They were among the bottom in multiple defensive categories, so that’s one of their priorities this offseason. More than anything, the team needs an injection of leadership, which is where Dugger carries his weight.

With a versatile player like Dugger, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham would benefit from being able to move him around the field and creating plays built off his game. Dugger might not necessarily be a Day 1 starter but could carve a niche for himself in the various sub-packages teams like to run.