Draft Prospect Profile | TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

Adam Trautman

Height: 6-foot 5

Weight: 255 lbs

Grade: r-Senior

School: Dayton

Before the combine, Adam Trautman was garnering buzz. After his combine performance, anyone who didn't know about him was talking about him.

He showed decent speed for a tight end but impressed with his explosion and agility. His 34.5” vertical jump was one of the best among the group. He also ran a 6.78 3-cone drill and 4.27 short shuttle, which are both elite level for receivers and defensive backs.

Trautman was a monster at Dayton, where he enjoyed all-conference status for the last three years. But this past season was by far his finest. In 2019 the big matchup nightmare hauled in 70 receptions for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was also named Associated Press FCS first-team All American.

The former high school quarterback was the Flyers' best receiving weapon and the focus of defenses, and yet he still produced. That says a lot about his effectiveness.

Many believe that high level of effectiveness was due to competing against lesser talent. Dayton plays in the Pioneer League, which is a non-scholarship football league more known for its academic prowess than football achievements. Those programs are not at the level of FCS scholarship programs.

Regardless of the level, there is no denying his production and the measurables that followed. Trautman is a bonafide pass catcher with the body to play through contact and hands to snag the ball in traffic. He tracks the ball well and uses his body to shield defenders.

He doesn’t run the best routes, but those things will improve once he is in a minicamp. He does a lot of damage at the intermediate level. He has not shown the ability to run away from defenders or make moves after the catch, but he seems to catch everything.

Trautman’s blocking was subpar, but he honestly was not being asked to do a lot of blocking thanks mostly to his immense effectiveness as a pass-catcher. When he was blocking, he never really looked comfortable doing it.

His hand placement was poor, and he tended to lunge at defenders instead of bringing his hips. He did seem to be willing to block, so this could all be a moot point in the NFL, where he will be asked to play in-line.

Why He’s a Fit

If the Giants do not add another legitimate receiving threat to the offense, you could see a lot of multiple tight end sets, so it would be vital to have guys adept at receiving. Trautman’s ability to work underneath would compliment Evan Engram’s ability to stretch the defense and work over the top.

He has a frame and athletic ability that might remind Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of his former hall of fame tight end, Jason Witten.

Because of the abundance of elite talent at other positions, tight end may be pushed to the back burner for many teams, and if they fall enough, the Giants may be sitting around on Day 3 of the draft with an opportunity to bring Trautman to New York.