New York Giants Mock Draft Monday: Who Would You Rather?

Let’s take a slightly different approach in forecasting who makes the most sense for the Giants at No. 11 by playing three rounds of the popular "Who Would You Rather?" game.

The possibilities for the New York Giants at No. 11 have been as endless as the number of mock drafts themselves.

So rather than review another mock draft as done by someone else or even attempt to run another simulation this week, let’s try something a little different and play the game of “Would You Rather?”

This is simple. I’ve gone back and looked at the mock drafts done and who the various authors have projected for the Giants at No. 11, and I’ve created matchup scenarios amounting to which player I would choose (based on the information I have available) if both were on the board at No. 11.

Here are three “Would You Rather” scenarios compiled based on some published mock drafts.

Receiver Devonta Smith, Alabama or Receiver Jaylen Waddle Alabama

Here’s a challenging one off the bat, a coin flipper for sure, as both ‘Bama receivers are going to make two teams very happy.

I’d probably have some concerns about Waddle’s medical, which is information teams will be able to get in making their decisions. With that said, I’d go with Waddle in this instance over Heisman Trophy winner Smith if the medicals check out.

According to Pro Football Focus, Waddle outpaced his teammate in several statistical areas last season, including yards/reception (21.1) and yards after the catch per reception (10.1). Waddle also had one dropped ball to Smith’s six and finished with a much higher target rating (158.3 to 138.9).

Going back to 2019, when Jerry Jeudy (Denver) and Henry Ruggs III (Raiders) were part of that Crimson Tide receivers room, Waddle, despite fewer pass targets, caught a team-high 82.5% of the balls thrown his way and finished with a team-high (among receivers) 158.3 rating.

Waddle hasn’t gotten all the glory as some of his other teammates, both past and present. Still, his production has been steady, leaving one to believe that if he’s over his injuries, he could end up being a bargain in a deep receiver class where currently he’s thought of as the third-best receiver of the group.

Tight End Kyle Pitts, Florida or Receiver Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

The likelihood of either of these two being on the board at the same time when the Giants going on the clock is nil, but you never know what the NFL scouting community is thinking.

This scenario, for me, is a no-brainer: Pitts. Look, Chase is a fine receiver, and he’s going to be a No. 1 for some team out there. But Pitts is in a league of his own—think Rob Gronkowski skillsets.

The current Giants offense does put a heavy emphasis on the use of tight ends, and with good reason. Last year we saw how offensive coordinator Jason Garrett deployed tight ends in the passing game and some jet sweeps.

Tight ends, to my eyes, have always been the most versatile skill position player on offense, and if you can find one that can do it all, you don’t think twice about grabbing him in the draft.

Pitts is not only that guy, but I could potentially see a scenario in which he usurps Evan Engram as the No 1 tight end on this team if he’s drafted—his potential is that promising.

The other factor in my thinking is that this is a deep receiver class. If the Giants don’t get a receiver in the first round, there should be one sitting there at some point in Day 2 who could prove to be top value.

According to CBS Sports’ NFL rankings, some tall receivers who might be there in the second round include Rashod Bateman (6-2, 210 pounds, Minnesota), Amon-Ra St. Brown (6-1, 195 pounds, USC), and Terrace Marshall Jr (6-3, 200 pounds, LSU). Another, albeit “smaller” receiver that could be there on Day 2 is Kadarius Toney (6-0, 193 pounds, Florida).

The point is there will be no shortage of quality receivers to choose from in the later rounds of the draft to where grabbing a receiver is a “must” for the Giants at No. 11 if there are other options available.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, Penn State or Tackle Penei Sewell, Oregon

Another dream scenario at No. 11 that’s unlikely to be, but since a couple of different mock drafts have unveiled scenarios in which either of these players might be there at No. 11 for the Giants, I’m going to roll with it.

For me, the choice is clear: Sewell. I think we can all agree that the Giants offensive line rebuild isn’t yet finished, and if by chance Sewell fell to the Giants at No. 11, upon further reflection, I think it would make sense to take him to play left tackle and look to move Andrew Thomas over to right tackle.

That duo would give the Giants a solid pair of bookends for the next decade and would potentially leave room for Matt Peart, chosen in the third round of last year’s draft, to develop into the swing tackle depth.

As for selecting Parsons, I don’t disagree with the notion that the Giants need a legitimate pass rusher in the worst way, nor do I disagree with the idea that he will be a stud for whoever drafts him. I’m going with the offensive line because last year, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was able to generate a respectable pass rush despite mostly playing a contain game and rotating edge rushers due to injuries.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.