NFL.com Proposes Interesting Trade Scenario for Giants

And no, this isn't a draft trade that has been widely discussed before.

Amid rumors that the New York Giants might be looking to trade out of the seventh overall pick in the first round, NFL.com analytics expert Cynthia Frelund has an interesting scenario for the Giants to do just that which hasn't been highly discussed.

Frelund proposes the Giants send the seventh overall pick to the Packers in exchange for No. 22 overall (Round 1) and No. 59 overall (Round 2) and a second-round pick in 2023, noting:

As for the Giants, this trade gives them four selections in that aforementioned sweet-spot range. With so much depth in the 2022 class, there are a whole bunch of prospects who, in other years, would be rated between Nos. 20-32. So there's a lot more projected value this year in the late-first-round-to-early-third-round (first eight picks) range relative to previous drafts. In this trade scenario, the Giants, who have several needs, still select at fifth overall and then four times in the desired range -- plus, they get a second-round pick in 2023 as the cherry on top.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has left his options open regarding what he does Thursday night regarding a trade-down. He told the team's website that he'd like as many "at-bats" as possible in this year's talent-rich draft class.

But on the other hand, there is always the concern that by trading down, the Giants could miss out on a player that could help their team.

"I said it in my introductory press conference: We still want to compete today and build for tomorrow," Schoen said last week during his pre-draft press conference.

"Playing both sides of that, if it's picks this year or picks into the future, getting those are cost-controlled assets, young players, that could really help us set the foundation here. I'd be open to either/or."

Obviously, a trade down would give Schoen an extra at-bat, boosting his total number of picks in the top 100 from five to six and his total picks in the top 75 from four to five, which wouldn't be a bad idea considering all the needs the Giants have.

But Schoen acknowledged that he has to control any urges to be impulsive.

"I've been there before. You get greedy. Let's move back. That guy is gone. Are you going to sleep better at night knowing you got an extra sixth-round pick, you move back four spots, but you lose the guy you want, or let's just take the guy and not be greedy? You play through all those situations," he said.

"Again, that's why sometimes I'll do a vertical board. If we move back X amount of spots, are we going to get one of these five guys? It makes sense, yes, plus you get an extra pick. It's not something I have to do. We'll take phone calls, analyze it, call the team back if they're calling and let them know if we'll do it or not."

What makes Frelund's scenario so attractive besides the extra pick is that the combined cost to sign both picks--$2.627 million for Pick No. 20 and $1.158 million to sign Pick No. 59--would be less than the cost to sign Pick No. 7 overall ($7.658 million). That's certainly attractive for a team that's as cap-strapped as the Giants.

As much as that's a benefit, it's also not one that will force Schoen into doing anything he doesn't think is in the team's best interest.

"Yeah, not in this draft," he said when asked if the lack of salary cap space would play a role in anything he does.

"Again, contingency plan. If we stay at every pick, this is what it's going to cost us. If we do move back, there is a cost savings of doing that. That is not going to drive our decision.

"We are not going to pass up on a good player, especially in the draft, for a cost savings. That's not going to be the genesis of that decision."

