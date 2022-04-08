One Surprise for New York Giants in Latest NFL.com Mock Draft

If the Giants don’t come out of Day 1 of the draft with an offensive tackle, then they need to reconsider what it is they’re doing.

That said, if Schrager's mock draft—and all the other mocks that have been put out so far—is any indication, Giants fans won’t have to worry about general manager Joe Schoen getting too cute with the very first pick in his first draft as the head man.

Notes Schrager of the Ekwonu pick:

The Giants are starting a new era in East Rutherford, and if Ickey falls to No. 5, there'd be a lot of happiness in Big Blue land. The 6-4, 310-pound road paver came to N.C. State as the lesser-recruited Ekwonu brother (his twin went to Notre Dame, where he currently plays) and has emerged as a potential top-five pick.

In Schrager’s scenario, Ekwonu would be the second offensive tackle off the board after Alabama’s Evan Neal, whom he has going to the Texans at No. 3. Ekwonu is a mauler who brings a nastiness to the offensive line play that the Giants have missed for multiple years.

It also goes without saying that the Giants desperately need to complete an initial rebuild of their offensive line, and that right tackle is currently the biggest hole on the team.