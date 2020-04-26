Film Room | CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA

While it is still too soon to determine where some of the Giants draft picks are going to fit in--head coach Joe Judge has indicated that they will mix and match pieces based on the opponent, which is the approach Bill Belichick, Judge's former boss in New England, has taken for years--when it comes to defensive back Darnay Holmes, this young man will, at the very least, make an immediate impact on special teams.

Why? A few of the reasons are his "never-say-quit" attitude, his football intelligence, and his speed, all three of which you can see on display below where the opposing running back breaks into the open field.

Instead of quitting on the play and conceding a long touchdown run to Arizona, Holmes uses his speed to chase down running back J.J. Taylor. Then, instead of trying to drag him to the ground or dive at his legs to trip him, Holmes closes the gap enough to punch the ball out and recovers it for a touchback. This type of pursuit is invaluable as a gunner on punt and on kickoff.

Another area Holmes can have an immediate impact on special teams is as a returner. He has intelligence, vision, explosiveness, and speed. This next clip shows all of those things.

Holmes is returning a kick versus Stanford. He fields the ball clean which allows him to set up his blocks, he runs up the field drifting left and when he sees the hole open up on the right he explodes through the crease created by his teammates' blocks.

He runs through two arm tackles, turns on the jets, and 93 yards later, he's standing in the endzone with the fans cheering and the band playing.

Holmes has the speed to run stride for stride with elite talents at the position. He also possesses the ability to track the ball deep and uses his understanding of scheme and awareness to constrict the throwing windows of the quarterback.

In this next clip, he gives up an inside release to former Oklahoma stud and current Baltimore Ravens receiver Hollywood Brown.

With safety help from inside, he is able to stay attached to Brown. The ball is underthrown but as he gets closer, he adjusts to it better than the receiver does and collects one of the rare interceptions of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray's season.

In press coverage, he uses his instincts to disrupt the receiver's route. He lines up tight against former Arizona State receiver and New England Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry.

Holmes almost invites Harry to run the slant and when he does, Holmes' pattern matches and runs the route for Harry who gives up on it thinking he's dead.

The quarterback, believing Harry would at worst keep coming and the ball would be incomplete, throws the ball to Holmes who not only intercepts it but also takes it to the house for six.

Not everything is positive with Holmes. Sometimes the thing that makes you great can get you in trouble and he is no exception.

Playing against the "fun and gun" offense of Washington State and former head coach (Now Mississippi State head coach) Mike Leach, Holmes is once again pressing.

This time, it's against Easop Winston Jr. Similar to the play against Harry, Holmes almost invites the inside route but this time Winston Jr. gives him a hesitation off the stutter-step which Holmes interprets as a set up for an inside move.

Winston Jr. doesn't go inside but explodes up the field leaving Holmes in trail mode. Even with safety help, a well-placed ball beats that coverage every time.

Holmes' understanding of the game and work ethic should allow him to make the transition inside pretty seamless. There he should be able to take advantage of his physical and mental gifts and the Giants should be able to mask his deficiencies. He will be an intriguing rookie to watch.