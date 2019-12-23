By The Numbers | Key Stats in the Giants' 41-35 Overtime Win Against Washington

The New York Giants (4-11) earned their second consecutive win — and fourth on the season as a whole — in thrilling fashion Sunday afternoon, pulling off a dramatic 41-35 overtime victory over the Washington Redskins (3-12) on the road.

It wasn’t an easy win, to say the least. The defense was shaky at best against Washington’s passing attack and if they were playing any other team, the Redskins probably would have done more than enough to win. Thankfully, career days from quarterback Daniel Jones and tailback Saquon Barkley ultimately carried Big Blue to victory.

The Giants will try to make it three in a row when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in their 2019 season finale. However, before we look ahead, let’s take one last look back at Week 16 — this time, by the numbers.

0

New York didn’t commit a single turnover Sunday afternoon, marking the first time this season in which the team has done so in a Daniel Jones start.

Additionally, Big Blue’s turnover-free performance against Washington was just the second such game they’ve had this season.

1

Aldrick Rosas’ missed 53-yard field goal attempt in the was — oddly enough — his first 50-yard attempt of the season.

1.5

Lorenzo Carter’s 1.5 sacks against Washington set a new single-game career-high for the second-year outside linebacker

3

Including his five-touchdown performance in Week 16, Jones has recorded three games with at least four touchdown passes this season, tying the NFL record set by Fran Tarkenton and Deshaun Watson for the most such games in a rookie season.

23

Daniel Jones now has 23 touchdown passes this year, breaking Charlie Conerly’s franchise rookie for most touchdown passes in a rookie season.

It'll be a tough ask, but with a strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the 22-year-old signal-caller has an outside shot of at least tying the single-season NFL rookie record set by Baker Mayfield last season (27 TD passes).

34.8

Including his unsuccessful challenge against Washington, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur has been successful on just 34.8 percent (8-of-23) of his coaches challenges in his career — the lowest overturn percentage of all active head coaches who have challenged 10 or more plays in their career.

Additionally, Shurmur is now 0-for-6 on challenges in 2019 and just 2-12 in his two seasons as New York’s head coach.

95.5

Boosted by a heroic — as Shurmur said — performance against Washington, Jones will finish the year with an impressive 95.5 road game passer rating (144 of 226, 1,646 yards, 18 TD, 3 INT).

As of Week 16, the Duke product’s road passer rating is the fifth-best rookie quarterback mark in NFL history (min. six road starts).

114

Receiver Golden Tate has now recorded a catch in 114 straight games, good for the third-longest streak among active NFL players. Only Larry Fitzgerald (242) and Julio Jones (117) have longer streaks.

279

Saquon Barkley set a new single-game career-high for total yards against Washington, tallying 279 yards (189 yards rushing, 90 yards receiving) from scrimmage on the afternoon.

Barkley's 189 yards rushing against Washington was also a new single-game career-high.

552

The Giants racked up a season-high 552 yards of total offense against Washington, marking the first time since the 2017 season in which the Giants eclipsed 500 yards of total offense in a single contest (a Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles).