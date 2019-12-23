GiantsMaven
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

By The Numbers | Key Stats in the Giants' 41-35 Overtime Win Against Washington

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Esposito

The New York Giants (4-11) earned their second consecutive win — and fourth on the season as a whole — in thrilling fashion Sunday afternoon, pulling off a dramatic 41-35 overtime victory over the Washington Redskins (3-12) on the road.

It wasn’t an easy win, to say the least. The defense was shaky at best against Washington’s passing attack and if they were playing any other team, the Redskins probably would have done more than enough to win. Thankfully, career days from quarterback Daniel Jones and tailback Saquon Barkley ultimately carried Big Blue to victory.

The Giants will try to make it three in a row when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in their 2019 season finale. However, before we look ahead, let’s take one last look back at Week 16 — this time, by the numbers.

0

New York didn’t commit a single turnover Sunday afternoon, marking the first time this season in which the team has done so in a Daniel Jones start. 

Additionally, Big Blue’s turnover-free performance against Washington was just the second such game they’ve had this season.

1

Aldrick Rosas’ missed 53-yard field goal attempt in the was — oddly enough — his first 50-yard attempt of the season.

1.5

Lorenzo Carter’s 1.5 sacks against Washington set a new single-game career-high for the second-year outside linebacker

3

Including his five-touchdown performance in Week 16, Jones has recorded three games with at least four touchdown passes this season, tying the NFL record set by Fran Tarkenton and Deshaun Watson for the most such games in a rookie season.

23

Daniel Jones now has 23 touchdown passes this year, breaking Charlie Conerly’s franchise rookie for most touchdown passes in a rookie season. 

It'll be a tough ask, but with a strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the 22-year-old signal-caller has an outside shot of at least tying the single-season NFL rookie record set by Baker Mayfield last season (27 TD passes).

34.8

Including his unsuccessful challenge against Washington, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur has been successful on just 34.8 percent (8-of-23) of his coaches challenges in his career — the lowest overturn percentage of all active head coaches who have challenged 10 or more plays in their career. 

Additionally, Shurmur is now 0-for-6 on challenges in 2019 and just 2-12 in his two seasons as New York’s head coach.

95.5

Boosted by a heroic — as Shurmur said — performance against Washington, Jones will finish the year with an impressive 95.5 road game passer rating (144 of 226, 1,646 yards, 18 TD, 3 INT). 

As of Week 16, the Duke product’s road passer rating is the fifth-best rookie quarterback mark in NFL history (min. six road starts).

114

Receiver Golden Tate has now recorded a catch in 114 straight games, good for the third-longest streak among active NFL players. Only Larry Fitzgerald (242) and Julio Jones (117) have longer streaks.

279

Saquon Barkley set a new single-game career-high for total yards against Washington, tallying 279 yards (189 yards rushing, 90 yards receiving) from scrimmage on the afternoon. 

Barkley's 189 yards rushing against Washington was also a new single-game career-high.

552

The Giants racked up a season-high 552 yards of total offense against Washington, marking the first time since the 2017 season in which the Giants eclipsed 500 yards of total offense in a single contest (a Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles).

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Washington | Week 16

Patricia Traina

Our weekly gameday thread and live blog coverage.

Giants Edge Washington in Overtime, 41-35

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Kaden Smith have career games for Big Blue.

Giants at Washington: Five Stats that Matter

Mike Esposito

Here's a closer look at key stats as they relate to the Giants' Week 16 game at Washington.

Eli Manning's Ten Most Memorable Games

Patricia Traina

Now that Daniel Jones is back at the helm at quarterback, that likely means that Giants fans have seen the last of Eli Manning as the team's starting quarterback. But before Manning's time with the team officially comes to an end, here is a look back at ten of the most memorable games in his career.

Week 16: Giants at Washington Fantasy Football Need-to-Knows

Mike Esposito

Still playing fantasy football? Mike Esposito has a look at this week's Giants' best bets to help you plan your lineups.

Why Head Coach Pat Shurmur’s Fate Has Likely Been Sealed

Mike Addvensky

Regardless of what the Giants do in the final two games of the season, here is why it would be hard to envision a scenario in which head coach Pat Shurmur is retained another year.

Markus Golden Hopes He’s Not “One and Done” as a Giant

Pat Ragazzo

Golden is cashing in on a his "prove it year" with the Giants. But if the Giants have a chance at Chase Young, does it still make sense for them to get in on the bidding to retain Golden for 2020 and beyond?

FILM REVIEW | Nick Gates Continues to Make a Strong Case for a Starting Job

Bobby Skinner

After impressing at right tackle earlier in the season, second-year offensive lineman Nick Gates delivered an equally impressive performance at right guard last week for the injured Kevin Zeitler.

Giants - Washington Preview: When the Winner Can Become the Loser

Bob Folger

Both the Giants and Washington are looking to win Sunday's meaningless game because of pride. But the winner might end up losing valuable ground in the race for Chase.

Disappointed Evan Engram Headed for Surgery

Patricia Traina

After initially thinking he'd escape the surgeon's scalpel, Evan Engram said he'll have surgery on his ailing foot to push along the recovery.